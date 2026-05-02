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From clerk to mogul: The untold story of Bombay entrepreneur Vaman Apte

Tejaswini Apte-Rahm’s Tatyasaheb: The Story of a Bombay Entrepreneur an exercise in understanding her heritage through her grandfather's heritage, and in the process, tell the story of Bombay.

Written by: Sukhmani Malik
3 min readNew DelhiMay 2, 2026 07:00 PM IST
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A few industries are inextricably linked to Mumbai’s history, identity and its current status as the financial capital of the country, not the least of which are textiles, films and sugar. One man — native to the city, born in 1875 to parents who moved there 16 years after the inauguration of the first train — grew from a clerk to a mogul in the textile industry, went on to fund some of the first films made in India and set up one of the earliest sugar factories in Maharashtra: Vaman Sridhar Apte. His story, in many ways, is the story of Bombay. Tejaswini Apte-Rahm’s Tatyasaheb: The Story of a Bombay Entrepreneur, in trying to piece together the former, paints a rich picture of the latter, too.

The motivation to write her great-grandfather’s biography though came from a much simpler instinct: wanting to know where she came from. Who amongst us has not wondered about those who came before us? Apte-Rahm’s Tatyasaheb is an attempt at precisely that — an exercise in understanding one’s heritage. With extensive research, Apte sets out to explore her ancestry, going back roughly five generations. Tracing the roots of her family tree from a small village on the Konkan coast all the way to pockets of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Apte-Rahm has created a snapshot of a time, a family and a city.

In her exploration, there are pieces of history that fall into place in the larger puzzle of India’s story. In records of wills of Apte’s relative, in decisions her family made, readers get an intimate glance at how family finances worked for many of a similar background at the time — and of how gender influenced choices, especially financial. They can glean from Tatyasaheb’s interactions and business decisions how the city and its people worked and moved — how deals were struck, relationships negotiated and the economic ladder climbed.

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One of the most interesting pieces of the puzzle that Apte-Rahm uncovers, though, is the relationship her great-grandfather, a man in the textile industry, shared with a promising director by the name of Dadasaheb Phalke, today known as the “father of Indian cinema”. In 1917, Tatya became one of the first people to invest in Phalke’s work. He set up the Hindustan Film Company, which made over 100 films. Despite their strained working relationship, Phalke and Tatya ended up working on over 40 films together.

Apte-Rahm’s book is a treasure trove of nuggets like these. A “decade-long, intensely personal” project, the book is a biography of Tatya, a rich documentation of a family line but it is also much more. The curiosity and wonder Apte-Rahm has with her history and with Tatya’s life story, shine through. In the end, whether she found answers to the larger philosophical questions she set out to explore, one cannot know. But in the process, for herself and her readers, she has created a rewarding work.

Sukhmani Malik
Sukhmani Malik

Sukhmani Malik is a journalist and sub-editor at The Indian Express, working at the National Editorial and Opinion section. Her work largely focuses on queer rights, gender identity, digital culture, technology, healthcare and literary criticism. Professional Focus Sukhmani often explores how personal identity intersects with larger political and digital landscapes. Her reporting beats include: Transgender and Queer Rights: She frequently reports on legal battles, workplace discrimination, and the socio-economic status of India’s queer community. Digital Culture, Fandom and Technology: She analyses the psychological impact of the internet, Gen Z slang, and the evolution of global fandoms. She also closely watches developments in tech and space. Books and Pop Culture: She provides sharp reviews of contemporary fiction and analyses the political undercurrents of global media icons. Politics and Conflict: She writes about and analyses global politics and trends in the space, with a focus on conflict zones. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024-2025) Her recent work highlights a blend of social advocacy and sharp cultural commentary: 1. Gender & Rights Advocacy “If I hadn’t been forced to quit, I would have earned lakhs by now” (November 12, 2025): A profile of Jane Kaushik, a trans woman school teacher who took her fight against workplace discrimination to the Supreme Court. “Harry Potter reboot: How J.K. Rowling’s continued anti-trans activism spurred boycott call” (October 17, 2025). “From J.K. Rowling to Congress Manifesto: Where is India’s queer voter?” (April 6, 2024). 2. Digital Trends & Internet Culture “‘Brain rot’ is how Gen Z deals with the chaotic world it inherited” (December 3, 2024): An analysis of the Oxford Word of the Year and its reflection of a generation's surreal disengagement. “Why Liam Payne’s death is also an occasion to mourn the end of a heady era of online fandom” (October 19, 2024). “Why Taylor Swift is the perfect PR progressive for the Kamala Harris campaign” (September 18, 2024). “The City and I: Sleepless in cyberspace” (October 11, 2024): A personal reflection on the paradox of feeling disconnected despite being constantly online. “Reading Elon Musk’s tweets: A ‘cool’ billionaire can’t fix free speech” (November 4, 2022) 3. Literary Reviews & Culture “Chetan Bhagat’s 12 Years review: Tone-deaf take on love and age-gap relationships” (October 25, 2025). “‘Weapons’, ‘Sinners’, and the rise of absurdist horror in a broken world” (September 15, 2025) “At World Book Fair, a clash of ideologies and a celebration of the republic” (February 7, 2025): A report on the regional language sections and the dominance of religious literature. “Alina Gufran’s No Place to Call My Own churns the stomach, but it’s impossible to look away” (March 8, 2025). 4. Politics & Democracy “Trump’s inauguration was a spectacle of Pure White America – brace up for more” (January 22, 2025): A critical perspective on the 2025 US inauguration and its implications for democratic values. “Charlie Kirk assassination: How Trump’s free speech politics deepens America’s democratic crisis” (September 26, 2025). “Reading Joe Sacco’s ‘Palestine’ in 2023: What happens to the war when you look away?” (December 26, 2023) ... Read More

 

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