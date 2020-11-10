Tata Literature Live! shortlist for five categories announced; check out the list

Recently, shortlist for the five literary awards -- Fiction, Non-Fiction and Business categories -- were announced. (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh)

This year, the Tata Literature Live! will unfold virtually from November 16-22. Recently, shortlist for the five literary awards — Fiction, Non-Fiction and Business categories — were announced. The winners will be announced on November 22.

Here’s what the list looks like–

Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year (Fiction)

* Amnesty by Aravind Adiga (Pan Macmillan)

* Girl Made of Gold by Gitanjali Kolanad (Juggernaut)

* Memory of Light by Ruth Vanita (Penguin Random House)

* Prelude to a Riot by Annie Zaidi (Aleph)

Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year (Non-Fiction)

* A Dominant Character: The Radical Science and Restless Politics of JBS Haldane by Samanth Subramanian (Simon & Schuster)

*The Anarchy: The East India Company, Corporate Violence, and the Pillage of an Empire by William Dalrymple (Bloomsbury)

* The Deoliwallahs: The True Story of the 1962 Chinese-Indian Internment by Joy Ma and Dilip D’Souza (Pan Macmillan)

*Sebastian & Sons: A Brief History of Mrdangam Makers by TM Krishna (Westland)

Tata Literature Live! First Book (Fiction)

* Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara (Penguin Random House)

*The Cliffhangers by Sabin Iqbal (Aleph)

*These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light by Dharini Bhaskar (Hachette)

Tata Literature Live! First Book (Non- Fiction)

* Flood and Fury: Ecological Devastation in the Western Ghats by Viju B (Penguin Random House)

*Shadow City: A Woman Walks Kabul by Taran N Khan (Penguin Random House)

*The Death Script: Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country by Ashutosh Bhardwaj

(HarperCollins)

Tata Literature Live! Business Book of the Year

* Excellence Has No Borders: How a Doctorpreneur Created a World-class Cancer Hospital Chain by B. S. Ajaikumar with Hemanth Gorur (Penguin Random House)

* The CEO Factory: Management Lessons from Hindustan Unilever by Sudhir Sitapati (Juggernaut)

*The Making of Hero: Four Brothers, Two Wheels and a Revolution that Shaped India by Sunil Kant Munjal (HarperCollins)

