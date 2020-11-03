Tata Literature Live! goes virtual this year, announces longlist

The winners will be announced on November 22. (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Tata Literature Live, scheduled to be held from November 16-22, will take place in the virtual format this year. Recently, its longlist for the year 2020 was announced under separate categories like Fiction, Non-Fiction, First Book (Fiction), First Book (Non-Fiction), Business Book of the Year. The winners will be announced on November 22.

Here is the list.

Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year (Fiction) Longlist

* A People’s History of Heaven by Mathangi Subramanian (Penguin Random House)

* Amnesty by Aravind Adiga (Pan Macmillan)

* Girl Made of Gold by Gitanjali Kolanad (Juggernaut)

*Memory of Light by Ruth Vanita (Penguin Random House)

* Prelude to a Riot by Annie Zaidi (Aleph)

*The Merman and the Book of Power: A Quissa by Musharraf Ali Farooqui (Aleph)

Prelude to a Riot by Annie Zaidi has made it to the longlist under the fiction category. (Source: Amazon.in) Prelude to a Riot by Annie Zaidi has made it to the longlist under the fiction category. (Source: Amazon.in)

Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year (Non-Fiction) Longlist

*A Chequered Brilliance: The Many Lives of VK Krishna Menon by Jairam Ramesh (Penguin Random House)

*A Dominant Character: The Radical Science and Restless Politics of JBS Haldane by Samanth Subramanian (Simon & Schuster)

*Akbar: The Great Mughal by Ira Mukhoty (Aleph)

*The Anarchy: The East India Company, Corporate Violence, and the Pillage of an Empire by William Dalrymple (Bloomsbury)

*The Deoliwallahs: The True Story of the 1962 Chinese-Indian Internment by Joy Ma & Dilip D’Souza (Pan Macmillan)

*Sebastian & Sons: A Brief History of Mrdangam Makers by TM Krishna (Westland)

Tata Literature Live! First Book (Fiction) Longlist

*A Burning by Megha Majumdar (Penguin Random House)

*Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara (Penguin Random House)

*The Cliffhangers by Sabin Iqbal (Aleph)

*These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light by Dharini Bhaskar (Hachette)

*You Beneath Your Skin by Damyanti Biswas (Simon & Schuster)

* What’s Wrong with You, Karthik? by Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (Pan Macmillan)

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara made the cut under first book category. (Source: Amazon.in) Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara made the cut under first book category. (Source: Amazon.in)

Tata Literature Live! First Book (Non- Fiction) Longlist

*Flood and Fury: Ecological Devastation in the Western Ghats by Viju B (Penguin Random House)

*Shadow City: A Woman Walks Kabul by Taran N Khan (Penguin Random House)

*Tales from The Tail End: My Cancer Diary by Ananya Mukherjee (Speaking Tiger)

*The Death Script: Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country by Ashutosh Bhardwaj (HarperCollins)

*The Great Repression: The Story of Sedition in India by Chitranshul Sinha (Penguin Random House)

*The Lotus Years: Political Life in India in the Time of Rajiv Gandhi by Ashwini Bhatnagar (Hachette)

Tata Literature Live! Business Book of the Year Longlist

* Excellence Has No Borders: How a Doctorpreneur Created a World-class Cancer Hospital Chain by BS Ajaikumar with Hemanth Gorur (Penguin Random House)

* India Unlimited: Reclaiming the Lost Glory by Arvind Panagariya (HarperCollins)

*Queeristan: LGBTQ Inclusion in the Workplace by Parmesh Shahani (Westland)

*The CEO Factory: Management Lessons from Hindustan Unilever by Sudhir Sitapati (Juggernaut)

*The Making of Hero: Four Brothers, Two Wheels and a Revolution that Shaped India by Sunil Kant Munjal (HarperCollins)

*The Tech Whisperer: On Digital Transformation and the Technologies that Enable it by Jaspreet Bindra (Penguin Random House)

Queeristan: LGBTQ Inclusion in the Workplace by Parmesh Shahani has made the cut under the best business book. (Source: Amazon.in) Queeristan: LGBTQ Inclusion in the Workplace by Parmesh Shahani has made the cut under the best business book. (Source: Amazon.in)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd