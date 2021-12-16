‘No one writes about the fears, feelings, and mental issues faced by army personnel’: Author Tanushree Podder

As someone who has experienced the Army life at close quarters, it was an “obvious choice” for Tanushree Podder to dedicate a sizeable portion of her life towards writing about the forces — Boots, Belts, and Berets (2008), The Girls in Green (2009), and No Margin for Error (2019). As such, the author who has 12 books in her kitty, quit her corporate life of eight years to turn author full-time.

For the first time, Podder — a guest speaker at the recently-concluded Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest, 2021 — gives a glimpse into her inspiration to write, her dream writing, and self-publishing at present.

How did you stumble upon writing as a career choice?

I have always loved writing and continued writing short stories and humour pieces for various newspapers and magazines even while working in the corporate sector. After a while, I realised it was impossible to shoulder the responsibilities of a corporate career and continue writing. It was a conscious decision to quit one for the other.

Tell us about your fascination with the armed forces?

My association with the armed forces is a long one. I had a cousin in the Air Force, a bother-in-law in the Navy, and my husband is a retired Army officer. As a result, I have lived in army cantonments and experienced army life at close quarters. The ethos, discipline, dedication, and camaraderie in the armed forces are unparalleled. One can’t remain unimpressed by it.

What made you start writing about the forces?

We see a lot of movies, and television serials, and read books about the valour and indefatigable dedication of the soldiers. What is surprising is that they are always depicted as brave heroes. No one writes about the fears, feelings, and mental issues faced by them. It was to write about them as human beings with the same emotions, fears, and pressures as any other person that I began writing about the armed forces. In my books, they are normal human beings with passions, emotions, and fears, just like anyone else. There’s always scope for more, and for all kinds of subjects.

Do you think self-publishing has changed the field of literature?

The popularity of self-publishing has grown in recent years. It was bound to happen because of the growing number of authors. There are just that many publishers, and that many books they can handle. It’s a welcome change because readers now have a much larger number of books to choose from. Self-publishing has also brought fresh voices and perspectives. The more the merrier is my opinion.

Which is your favourite genre?

I love writing across genres–historical, military, and crime. I am also a voracious reader of all genres, so it’s difficult to pinpoint a favourite genre. If I were to choose one, I would say that the historical genre is close to my heart.

Considering the push towards digital reading, what is your take on paperbacks?

I am biased towards paperbacks. I miss the feel, smell, and experience of reading paperbacks in digital reading. That said, I have downloaded books in Kindle format because of space constraints.

Besides, writing, what else keeps you busy?

I love reading and travelling, and often wish there were more than 24 hours in a day.

What is your dream book?

I would love to write a gripping sci-fi one day.

Tell us about your session at Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Lit Fest?

It was an interesting session wherein we discussed the elements that go into writing successful crime fiction, the latest trends, the popularity of the genre, and the rising demand for crime novels on OTT platforms. We also spoke about women protagonists and their importance in crime fiction.

Do you ever feel the competitive heat?

There’s competition in every sphere, and it’s a healthy thing. It sets benchmarks and pushes one to do better. That said, I am my biggest competitor, and no one else.

What is your next project?

I am toying with several ideas. It could be historical fiction this time.

