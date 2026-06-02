72 restaurants, 15 years: Table for Four chronicles friends culinary adventures across Delhi

The book Table for Four: Delhi’s Dining Legacy brings together restaurant reviews, food histories, personal memories and culinary trivia to map the Capital’s evolving dining culture

Written by: Vandana Kalra
4 min readJun 2, 2026 07:25 PM IST
The book, Table for Four: Delhi’s Dining Legacy (Family Fables Co).The book, Table for Four: Delhi’s Dining Legacy (Family Fables Co).
Make us preferred source on Google

One of India’s most popular street foods today, the vatakas (fritters) in chaat find mention in the 12th-century Sanskrit text Manasollasa. Puffed rice was invented in 1901 by botanist Alexander Anderson in Minnesota, US. Post-Partition Delhi saw several migrants prepare dishes such as chole-chawal and rajma-chawal to sell at stalls often set up on footpaths.

It is nuggets of trivia like these, clubbed with the experience of dining at 72 restaurants over a span of 15 years by four friends — Deepak Nirula, Nitan Kapoor, Ajay Shriram and Sunil Kant Munjal — that make the publication Table for Four: Delhi’s Dining Legacy (Family Fables Co).

It all started in 2009. Close friends and members of the Doon School Old Boys’ Society, the quartet decided to meet regularly. Since each of them enjoyed dining out, they decided to meet up at different eateries and restaurants across the Capital and not just savour their meals but also review them. Years later, the idea of the book was born and is also now dedicated by the three others to Nirula, a restaurateur himself, who passed away in 2022.

Co-written by the co-reviewers, the book offers not just their reflections on the meals, camaraderie and conversations, but a chronicle of the very evolution of dining out in Delhi. Their very first outing, incidentally, was a restaurant that Munjal was to invest in years later — Indian Accent in 2009, soon after it opened at The Manor in Friends Colony West. Revisiting it in 2019 at The Lodhi, the review published rates the desserts 12/10. The baked fish with corn though, is described as “bland” and receives 7/10.

The book, Table for Four: Delhi’s Dining Legacy (Family Fables Co). The book, Table for Four: Delhi’s Dining Legacy (Family Fables Co). (Source: amazon.in)

Besides the more predictable fine-dining establishments, more modest and old-school favourites also find a mention. So if at one place the co-reviewers recall hanging out at DePaul’s in Janpath in the late ’70s, they also walk through the lanes of Old Delhi and savour cutlets late into the night at a restaurant outside the Nizamuddin Railway Station. Among the reviews included in the book is also one of Bikanervala in Connaught Place from 2013 — the pani puri here, described as “very good”, earns a rating of 8/10. And not everything expensive necessarily fares well either. So while the Italian roast chicken at Basil & Thyme in Sundar Nagar scores 10/10, the green asparagus and hollandaise is rated a far less enthusiastic 6/10.

While there are recipes of iconic dishes such as the Green Papaya Salad by chef Garima Arora and Pan-Roasted Rawas with Panch Amrut-inspired Sauce by chef Rahul Akerkar, featured in the book, in an essay, author and food historian Anoothi Vishal charts Delhi’s dining history, from the time when “chatorapans” were frowned upon in Old Delhi. She terms the Mughal qahwakhanas, or coffee houses, in Shahjahanabad the oldest forms of restaurants in Delhi, and goes on to share how Partition refugees brought food traditions as memories with them, including the idea of the tandoor—arguably the very first installed at Moti Mahal in Daryaganj. The ’40s to the ’80s are described by her as the “golden age” of Connaught Place restaurants, and liberation, she notes, brought in its own changing dining aspirations in the ’90s.

The writing contributions also extend to leading figures from the culinary world, such as Rohit Khattar, Ritu Dalmia, Zorawar Kalra and Marut Sikka, each of whom reflects on their own journey, challenges and impressions. If Ritu Dalmia reflects how, in hindsight, she feels Mezza Luna and Cappuccino that she established in the ’90s were “ahead of their time”, Ankit Gupta, co-founder of Burma Burma, notes how since opening the restaurant in 2014, he has visited Burma 14 times and also shares his personal favourites from the menu. Marut Sikka, meanwhile, recalls frequenting legendary colonial-era clubs as a child.

Story continues below this ad

The co-authors, too, recall their shared past. While studying and working in the US, Nirula, they recollect, jotted names of ingredients across regional languages, also mapping cooking terminology, producing what they describe as “India’s first — or perhaps only — comprehensive gourmet lexicon”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Vandana Kalra
Vandana Kalra

Vandana Kalra is an art critic and Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. She has spent more than two decades chronicling arts, culture and everyday life, with modern and contemporary art at the heart of her practice. With a sustained engagement in the arts and a deep understanding of India’s cultural ecosystem, she is regarded as a distinctive and authoritative voice in contemporary art journalism in India. Vandana Kalra's career has unfolded in step with the shifting contours of India’s cultural landscape, from the rise of the Indian art market to the growing prominence of global biennales and fairs. Closely tracking its ebbs and surges, she reports from studios, galleries, museums and exhibition spaces and has covered major Indian and international art fairs, museum exhibitions and biennales, including the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Documenta, Islamic Arts Biennale. She has also been invited to cover landmark moments in modern Indian art, including SH Raza’s exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the opening of the MF Husain Museum in Doha, reflecting her long engagement with the legacies of India’s modern masters. Alongside her writing, she applies a keen editorial sensibility, shaping and editing art and cultural coverage into informed, cohesive narratives. Through incisive features, interviews and critical reviews, she brings clarity to complex artistic conversations, foregrounding questions of process, patronage, craft, identity and cultural memory. The Global Art Circuit: She provides extensive coverage of major events like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival, and high-profile international auctions. Artist Spotlights: She writes in-depth features on modern masters (like M.F. Husain) and contemporary performance artists (like Marina Abramović). Art and Labor: A recurring theme in her writing is how art reflects the lives of the marginalized, including migrants, farmers, and labourers. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent portfolio is dominated by the coverage of the 2025 art season in India: 1. Kochi-Muziris Biennale & Serendipity Arts Festival "At Serendipity Arts Festival, a 'Shark Tank' of sorts for art and crafts startups" (Dec 20, 2025): On how a new incubator is helping artisans pitch products to investors. "Artist Birender Yadav's work gives voice to the migrant self" (Dec 17, 2025): A profile of an artist whose decade-long practice focuses on brick kiln workers. "At Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a farmer’s son from Patiala uses his art to draw attention to Delhi’s polluted air" (Dec 16, 2025). "Kochi Biennale showstopper Marina Abramović, a pioneer in performance art" (Dec 7, 2025): An interview with the world-renowned artist on the power of reinvention. 2. M.F. Husain & Modernism "Inside the new MF Husain Museum in Qatar" (Nov 29, 2025): A three-part series on the opening of Lawh Wa Qalam in Doha, exploring how a 2008 sketch became the architectural core of the museum. "Doha opens Lawh Wa Qalam: Celebrating the modernist's global legacy" (Nov 29, 2025). 3. Art Market & Records "Frida Kahlo sets record for the most expensive work by a female artist" (Nov 21, 2025): On Kahlo's canvas The Dream (The Bed) selling for $54.7 million. "All you need to know about Klimt’s canvas that is now the most expensive modern artwork" (Nov 19, 2025). "What’s special about a $12.1 million gold toilet?" (Nov 19, 2025): A quirky look at a flushable 18-karat gold artwork. 4. Art Education & History "Art as play: How process-driven activities are changing the way children learn art in India" (Nov 23, 2025). "A glimpse of Goa's layered history at Serendipity Arts Festival" (Dec 9, 2025): Exploring historical landmarks as venues for contemporary art. Signature Beats Vandana is known for her investigative approach to the art economy, having recently written about "Who funds the Kochi-Muziris Biennale?" (Dec 11, 2025), detailing the role of "Platinum Benefactors." She also explores the spiritual and geometric aspects of art, as seen in her retrospective on artist Akkitham Narayanan and the history of the Cholamandal Artists' Village (Nov 22, 2025). ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments