‘Have read only 15 per cent’: Swara Bhasker gives a glimpse of her rich book collection

Moving places comes with its own set of challenges and perks. Perks being we get time to reflect upon our treasured collections, from clothes to books and what not. Actor Swara Bhasker, who is busy shifting back to her ‘old place’ which has been newly renovated, recently showed us her extensive book collection. As she moved to the house, the first thing she set up was the wall-to-wall bookshelf.

“Moving back to my new ‘old house’… Obviously, the first thing to be unpacked and set up are my books in this wall-to-wall bookshelf,” she said.

Swara revealed it is her “favourite spot in the house”. The actor has been sharing glimpses of her house on Instagram which was under renovation for the past two and a half years.

The Nil Battey Sannata actor, however, said she has only read “15 per cent” of the books in her vast collection. She added, “but full plans to get through them all in this lifetime!”

A detailed look at the photos would reveal that the book collection includes a range of genres, from philosophy to non-fiction and self-help.

Some of these are Istanbul by Orhan Pamuk, The Mill on the Floss by George Eliot, Humankind by Rutger Bregman, Prisoners of Geography by Tim Marshall, Back to Malory Towers by Enid Blyton, and The Bhagavad Gita As It Is.

Notably, the actor’s favourites seem to be Enid Blyton, Orhan Pamuk and Devdutt Pattnaik as their books dominate her bookshelf. And quite truly, they are bestsellers of the times.

