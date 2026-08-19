‘Swan Song’: Princess Diana’s story, told by her brother, set for September release

Nearly three decades after delivering a eulogy that moved people across the world, Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, has announced a memoir about his sister Diana, Princess of Wales, offering an intimate portrait from the unique perspective of her younger brother.

Penguin Michael Joseph will release Swan Song: Diana, My Sister on September 22, with Penguin Press publishing simultaneously in the United States and Canada. The book will be translated into 12 languages and released in markets worldwide, including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Ireland.

The announcement comes as the 30th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death approaches. Spencer, who was 33 when he delivered his poignant tribute at Westminster Abbey in September 1997, said in a statement, “With the 30th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death on the skyline, I’ve been inundated yet again with requests for interviews about my sister.”

“This has convinced me to write down my own thoughts and memories, once and for all, rather than having the discomfort of again reading the opinions of others, many of which are based on untruths that have become accepted over time.”

The memoir promises to chronicle the siblings’ shared childhood at the Spencer family estate, where the youngest children, who secretly called one another “Duch” and “Carlos,” roamed together, endured challenging boarding schools, survived terrifying nannies, and supported each other through their parents’ divorce.

“The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral,” Spencer said. “As with my eulogy, I want to speak on Diana’s behalf and do so in an openly positive way.”

Spencer, who worked as an NBC News correspondent from 1986 to 1995 and has authored nine books including several Sunday Times bestsellers, brings considerable literary credentials to the project. His previous memoir, A Very Private School, was a number one Sunday Times bestseller.

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The book will explore how things changed when Diana married the Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, transforming her into a global icon overnight. Spencer plans to document his sister’s humanitarian work, her devotion to her sons, and the relentless press scrutiny that accompanied the breakdown of her royal marriage.

“I hope this book will be of interest to the msany who still cherish the memory of Diana when she was alive,” Spencer says. “I would be delighted if those too young to remember her in her heyday feel — after reading this — that they ‘get’ who she really was: a one-off, dynamic character, full of love, charisma and self-doubt, who gave life a hell of a go, and left the world a far better place, despite exiting the stage while still so young.”

Daniel Bunyard, publisher at Penguin Michael Joseph, described the project as “a book of historic importance” that tells the story of “one of the 20th century’s most iconic and culturally significant figures.”

“It is extraordinarily moving, beautifully written and remarkably candid,” Bunyard said. “For the first time, but also for all time, readers will find here a fitting tribute to the beloved woman who was Princess Diana.”

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Spencer, a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society and the Society of Antiquaries, obtained his MA in Modern History from Magdalen College, Oxford. In addition to his writing career, he is a columnist for the Financial Times and has presented for the History Channel.

“This is a book I’ve been invited to write repeatedly, since the actual day of Diana’s funeral,” Spencer said. “Now is the time for me to finally put it down on the page.”