Susan Choi, Lily King, and Virginia Evans make the cut: 2026 Women’s Prize shortlist revealed

The Women’s Prize for Fiction–one of the most prestigious literary awards in the English-speaking world–revealed its 2026 shortlist on Wednesday, naming six novels that the judges say collectively interrogate “the wealth of roles women play in society, the power they hold, and the extent to which they choose, or are able, to wield it.”

The shortlist features four debut novels, and three of the shortlisted publishers made it to the shortlist for the first time since the award was instituted in 1996.

Jury chairperson former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, said the panel was moved by novels that “didn’t shy away from examining life’s challenges, but also brought many moments of joy.”

The six shortlisted books are:

Flashlight by Susan Choi (Jonathan Cape)

Flashlight by Susan Choi. (Source: Generated using AI) Flashlight by Susan Choi. (Source: Generated using AI)

Susan Choi’s Flashlight is arguably the most decorated title on the list, as it was shortlisted for the 2025 Booker Prize and longlisted for the National Book Award. The novel follows a Korean father, Serk, who disappears while walking on the beach with his 10-year-old daughter Louisa in 1978, and traces how the incident affected four generations. Choi, who won the 2019 National Book Award for Fiction for her novel Trust Exercise, draws on the largely forgotten history of North Korea abducting around 84,500 South Koreans. A review in The Indian Express called “Flashlight by Susan Choi, a haunting tale of memory, loss, and the shadows of history.”

The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Michael Joseph, Penguin Random House, UK)

The Correspondent by Virginia Evans. (Source: Generated using AI) The Correspondent by Virginia Evans. (Source: Generated using AI)

The Correspondent by Virginia Evans is an epistolary debut that judges described as “immediately original” and possessed of “real emotional heft.” The novel is a portrait of the life of Sybil Van Antwerp, told through her correspondence over the course of her lifetime, beginning when she was in her early 70s. Through her letters, readers come to know Sybil as a cantankerous and opinionated person, who is steadfast in her belief in the power of the written word.The protagonist must fix a difficult relationship with her children, take a final chance at romance, and come to terms with a devastating loss she has carried for thirty years. The American writer Ann Patchett has called the book “a portrait of a small life expanding.”

Heart the Lover by Lily King (Canongate)

Heart the Lover by Lily King. (Generated using AI) Heart the Lover by Lily King. (Generated using AI)

Lily King is one of the most established names on the list. Her previous novels include the bestsellers Euphoria and Writers & Lovers. Heart the Lover’s protagonist is in her senior year of college when she is swept into the intoxicating world of a couple of star students. Decades later, a surprise visit from the past forces her to confront the decisions of her youth.

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Dominion by Addie E Citchens (Europa Editions UK)

Dominion by Addie E Citchens. (Source: generated using AI) Dominion by Addie E Citchens. (Source: generated using AI)

Addie E Citchens’ debut Dominion is a debut set in a fictional small town in Mississippi at the turn of the millennium. Reverend Sabre Winfrey controls the Seven Seals Baptist Church, the local barbershop, and the radio station, keeping an iron hand on every aspect of society in Dominion, Mississippi. His youngest son, Emanuel, known as Wonderboy , is the town’s golden child, but an unexpected encounter sends shockwaves through the entire community.The novel is told primarily through the eyes of Priscilla and Diamond, two women who love these men, bear witness to their charms, and bear the brunt of their choices. Citchens, who was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, and studied at the Callaloo Creative Writing Workshop, was a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award.

The Mercy Step by Marcia Hutchinson (Cassava Republic Press)

The Mercy Step by Marcia Hutchinson. (Generated using AI) The Mercy Step by Marcia Hutchinson. (Generated using AI)

Marcia Hutchinson’s The Mercy Step was passed over more than 50 times before finding a home with Cassava Republic, a small Black-owned independent publisher. Hutchinson is a British-Jamaican lawyer, community activist, and former Labour Councillor who became a full-time writer at 60. The novel follows Mercy, a precocious young child in 1960s Bradford, raised by Windrush-generation Jamaican parents in a household dominated by her father’s temper and her mother’s devotion to the Church. Our protagonist finds solace in books and in the companionship of her beloved doll, Dolly, as she plots her escape. Judge Salma El-Wardany called it “exceptional” from the very first page.

Kingfisher by Rozie Kelly (Saraband)

Kingfisher by Rozie Kelly (Source: Generated using AI) Kingfisher by Rozie Kelly (Source: Generated using AI)

Kingfisher by Rozie Kelly centers on a creative writing academic who becomes infatuated with his colleague, an obsession that threatens his pre-existing relationship, Kelly traces the narrator’s increasing fixation, the fraught family ties and the enduring loyalty of close friendship. The novel is notable as one of the few on the shortlist to center a male protagonist, though the power dynamics the book interrogates are firmly in the prize’s tradition. Kelly is a debut novelist from West Yorkshire in England and has won the 2024 NorthBound Book Award.

What is the Women’s Prize

The Women’s Prize was founded in response to the 1991 Booker Prize longlist, which featured no women at all. The omission galvanised a group of publishers and writers to create a prize for women. The prize is open to any woman writing in English, regardless of nationality. Past winners include Zadie Smith, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Lionel Shriver, Maggie O’Farrell, and Barbara Kingsolver.

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The winner will be announced on June 11 at the Women’s Prize Trust’s summer party in Bedford Square Gardens, London, and will receive £30,000 along with the prize’s bronze statuette, known as the Bessie.