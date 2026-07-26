Susan Abulhawa’s new Gaza anthology chronicles the unbearable:

(Reviewed by Madhurita Goswami)

How do you welcome children into a world that allows their killing? How do you cope with the loss of a brother in a family struggling to survive? How does a disability affect you when everyone is fleeing for their lives?

These are some of the questions that Palestinian writers grapple with in Every Moment Is a Life: Gaza in the Time of Genocide, an anthology edited by Palestinian-American writer Susan Abulhawa. The collection brings together the short stories by 18 writers from Gaza, shedding light on life amid destruction.

Set against the violence that is now approaching its third year, the stories insist on the humanity of the people living through it. They point to the scale of the devastation through the daily struggles of Palestinians, but do not reduce them to mere statistics or victims. Instead, they illuminate a rich tapestry of life, and a range of emotions. Some focus on moments of grace and joy — the aroma of coffee or shakshuka being cooked and shared among displaced family members in a tent.