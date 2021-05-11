‘Believe: What Life and Cricket Taught Me’: Suresh Raina memoir all set to release in June

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is coming up with his memoir in June. Titled Believe: What Life and Cricket Taught Me, it has been co-written by journalist and author Bharat Sundaresan. Published by Penguin Random House India, the book will detail the challenges he encountered as a young cricketer, the bullying he had to overcome in school and cricket camps, and the relationships he forged over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

It also features the many learnings he gathered from senior cricketers like Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, all of which helped him on and off the field.

The book features many life lessons he learnt from senior cricketers. (Source: Penguin Random House India) The book features many life lessons he learnt from senior cricketers. (Source: Penguin Random House India)

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, the cricketer had stressed the need for hard work. “I always believed in hard work. 60% is your hard work and 40 per cent is your luck. Look at Yuvraj, he did the same, he worked very hard and came back. Sachin Tendulkar told me very nice thing other day, sab achha hai, you don’t need to prove anyone. You have done so much, you just need enjoy your cricket. I always made with high intensity. I know my chance will come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

The cricketer’s social media feed is filled with videos and photos from his training. Here are some glimpses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)