Sunday scaries, cuffing season, uncanny valley: Merriam-Webster’s new words for modern anxiety

In the spirit of “looksmaxxing,” American dictionary Merriam-Webster has given itself a 1,400-word “glow-up,” adding entries from food, social media culture, technology, and the words we use to describe our feelings and relationships.

Some of the words that articulate feelings, relationships, anxiety and quirks of the mind are:

📌 Sunday scaries: Does a feeling of anxiety or sadness creep over you on Sunday, a realisation that the weekend is almost over? Your diagnosis is: you are suffering from a bad case of Sunday Scaries. The slang has been around since 2013, but the feeling surely predates it.

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In a sentence: Forget Monday Blues, my son has a bad case of Sunday Scaries from putting off his work until the last day.