Sudha Murty pens new book for children

Are you waiting for her new book?

Sudha Murty has come up with a new book for children. Written during the lockdown, Grandparents’ Bag of Stories is about Ajja and Ajji who welcome their grandchildren and Kamlu Ajji in Shiggaon and spend days telling them stories. All of them spend their days sharing household chores and making food for workers. All along, they keep telling and listening to stories as the time spent together becomes memorable beset with tales of kings and kingdoms, princesses and serpents. By the end, the children gain wisdom and are privy to a world they didn’t know existed.

Murty’s new book is a follow up on her book, Grandma’s Bag of Stories. The book has been illustrated by Priya Kurian and withholds moral lessons entreating kids to be more compassionate. The author has gained an enduring reputation for being an author children adore.

Reflecting on working on the book, she said, “It was wonderful to work on this book during the lockdown period due to covid-19. It was a joy to create something memorable and positive for the children, especially in this unprecedented time when most of us are restricted to home. Writing this book was a delight and took me on a trip down memory lane where I once again became a child listening to stories from my grandparents and spending time with my cousins. I hope my young readers enjoy reading this book and find themselves having fun in this new world of simple and enchanting stories.” The wait is now to read the book.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd