Subhadra Sen Gupta’s last book treasure trove of info for kids

Author Subhadra Sen Gupta, who lost her life to COVID-19, covered several aspects of history, culture, art and society to tell fascinating stories about our ancient civilisations, kingdoms and people in her last book.

Puffin Books is publishing “Let’s Go Time Travelling, Again: Indians Through The Ages” which has illustrations by Tapas Guha.

How did Indian mulmuls make it into Cleopatra’s wardrobe? Who popularised the Mahabharata in households across the country? Did our ancestors really identify Jupiter and Saturn without even a telescope? Sen Gupta provides answers to these and many other questions about the India of yesterday.

The book helps young readers go time travelling through the alleys of history and explore the many occupations that have existed through time from dancers and playwrights to farmers and doctors. Told through portraits of children growing up in the villages, towns and courts of our country, this sequel to the award-winning “Let’s Go Time Travelling” is a vivid glimpse into our past, the publishers said.

According to Sohini Mitra, publisher-children’s at Penguin Random House, India, Sen Gupta leaves behind an indelible mark, and a rich, everlasting legacy through her many best-loved works. “Her books shall remain immortal. We hope for her readers to find the same magic, wisdom, humour and essential humanism that her writing echoes through this book. we believe there is no better way to remember a writer than keeping their books alive, where every page, line and word carries a piece of that writer,” she says.

Sen Gupta wrote over 40 books for children because she thought they are the best readers in the world. She was awarded the Bal Sahitya Puraskar by the Sahitya Akademi in 2014.