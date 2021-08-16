Subhadra Kumari Chauhan’s 117th birth anniversary: Know all about the Indian poet

Well-known poet and freedom fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan is recognised for her evocative patriotic poem ‘Jhansi ki Rani‘, which is also among the most-recited poems in Hindi literature. Subhadra’s style of writing focused on women who overcame hardships besides fighting for nation’s sovereignty through her works.

On this day in 1904, she was born in Nihalpur in Allahabad district. The poet, who grew up in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, was known to focus her energy on writing. Her first poem was published when she was just nine years old. When the call for Indian independence reached its height during her early adult years, she joined the Indian Nationalist Movement and used poetry as a medium to inspire people to join the cause.

On her birth anniversary, Google also paid homage to the poet with a doodle.

Through her works, she spoke about gender and caste discrimination faced by women, which makes them relevant even in today’s times. She also wrote endearing children’s poems, drawing often on interactions with her own children.

Chauhan eventually became the first woman satyagrahi in 1923. She was arrested twice in the struggle from 1924-42, but her determination to evoke nationalistic pride helped her publish 88 poems and 46 short stories.

The influential poet is still renowned worldwide. Chauhan passed away on February 15, 1948 at the age of 44 years in a road accident.

Her daughter Sudha and grandson Prof Alok Rai are maintaining her legacy. Mila Tej Se Tej (As Effulgence Met Effulgence), a book written by Sudha, chronicles her mother’s life and times, while Prof Alok Rai is translating her memoirs into English.