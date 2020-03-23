Stuck at home? Some editors recommend books to read

You can pick up these books while in self-quarantine. (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh) You can pick up these books while in self-quarantine. (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The outbreak of coronavirus has necessitated the need to stay at home. With self-quarantining being the norm, there is a lot of time at one’s disposal and finally lesser excuses to not take up reading. In case you have been wondering what to read during this time, we have collated recommendations from those who deal with books, in quarantine or not.

Here are some editors telling you what books you can read and re-read.

Manasi Subramaniam, Executive Editor and Head of Literary Rights at Penguin India

Well, if Corona-lit were to become a genre of its own, I certainly hope it’s full of comfort reads as much as it is doomsday dystopia! I would begin with all the novels that are too long to carry on your daily commute and settle, with the luxury of time, into a book like We That Are Young by Preti Taneja, which reimagines Shakespeare’s King Lear in contemporary India. Incidentally, Shakespeare wrote King Lear while self-isolating from the plague in 1606, so life does come full circle. I’d stay with fiction for a bit and escape the world – I would read the brilliantly life-affirming A People’s History of Heaven by Mathangi Subramanian, the delightfully avant-garde novel The Body Myth by Rheea Mukherjee, or the deliciously absurd Chats with the Dead by Shehan Karunatilaka. For the non-fiction readers, now’s a good time to travel vicariously with The Shooting Star by Shivya Nath, explore the outdoors with Cities and Canopies by Harini Nagendra and Seema Mundoli, or grapple with our relationship with technology with Midnight’s Machines by Arun Mohan Sukumar. But whatever I’m reading, I’m finding now that it’s truer than ever that books are a terrific antidote to the loneliness epidemic.

Swati Daftuar, Commissioning Editor, HarperCollins India

The Swap by Shuma Raha

It’s one of those books that combine the fun of a quick read with an intricate, finely crafted story. It’s got a lot going for it – couple swapping parties in Delhi’s elite society, a complicated love story set against the backdrop of disintegrating marriages, and language that is subtle and gripping.

The Mirror And The Light by Hilary Mantel

Now is perhaps the best time to pick up this one. Hilary Mantel’s magnificent trilogy, which draws to a close a story so intricate, so absolutely stunning in its scope and depth, that there really couldn’t be a better escape. Or you could begin at the beginning, with the first book, Wolf Hall, if you haven’t already.

No Regrets: The Guilt-Free Woman’s Guide to a Good Life by Kaveree Bamzai

If you’re looking for non-fiction, this is a wonderful, insightful and satisfying read that you can jump in and out of, guilt-free.

Eight Perfect Murders by Peter Swanson

Swanson never lets you down. With this one, he brings together a thrilling murder mystery, a brick and mortar bookstore that specialises in crime fiction, and such a cleverly crafted protagonist at the centre of it all. An homage to the best murder mysteries in fiction, this is a must-read.

The Sun Down Motel by Simone St James

There’s really nothing to not like about the horror Simone St James writes. They are so well-plotted, so perfectly done, that you would really live every tense, taut moment with her as she takes you (in this book) through a rundown motel, and the lives of two very different but equally arresting protagonists.

The Complete Adventures of Feluda (Vol 1 and 2) by Satyajit Ray

Nothing as comforting as returning, or visiting for the first time if you’re so lucky, to the world of Feluda, Topshe and Jatayu. Ironic, that stories about murder and theft can feel so wonderfully safe and cosy, but they really do.

Sayantan Ghosh Senior Commissioning Editor, Simon & Schuster, India

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

A melancholic, ambitious tome on the public and private lives of beautiful and privileged young people living in New York City, which discloses new truths as the reader peels away the layers, cautiously exposing the tale of urban loneliness and human suffering that is at the heart of this extraordinary book. Also, it’s 700+ pages, so ideal for long periods of quarantine which may become a reality soon.

When I Hit You: Or, A Portrait of the Writer as a Young Wife by Meena Kandasamy

Kandasamy’s visceral, undaunted voice powers through this slim novel about an unnamed female narrator who falls in love with a university professor, becomes his wife, and soon becomes the subject of his sadistic behaviour which leads to unthinkable conjugal violence. A rare study of toxic masculinity, which should make the readers concerned about all those people who, in the wake of this global pandemic, might be quarantined in an enclosed space with their own abusers.

Known and Strange Things by Teju Cole

This dazzling collection of essays, brimming with original thoughts and eclectic prose, by American- Nigerian writer Teju Cole, moves from the personal to the political with an effortlessness only a surefooted writer of Cole’s caliber can attain. He treats all his subjects with a sense of intimacy and deep affection, while journeying through geographical, cultural and emotional landscapes, engaging and informing his readers in equal measure. An absolute gem.

Pujitha Krishnan, Senior Commissioning Editor, Aleph Book Company

For distraction of the simplest kind, I’m going back to PG Wodehouse. Wodehouse stories are simple entertainment and don’t take themselves very seriously. There is also Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels. Pratchett is the best satire. You can lose yourself in the fantasy world while still seeing how close it is to our own. You can also read Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time series or start with Robert Jordan if you can invest a lot of time and love epic fantasy

There are not enough books about South Indian history. And hardly any that focus on women’s history. KR Meera is an original storyteller. Yashica Dutt’s Coming Out as Dalit is an explosive memoir that will make you rethink privilege and the prevalence of inequality in Indian society.

