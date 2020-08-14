Stephenie Meyer is all set to come out with two new books in her Twilight series

Her decision was most likely prompted by how well her last book fared. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Stephenie Meyer is all set to come up with two new books in her Twilight series. The decision might have been prompted by Midnight Sun, the latest installment, topping the charts in UK and US. The book, which follows the narrative gaze of Edward Cullen, has apparently sold more than a million copies in the first week itself.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring people back to the Twilight Saga world and to celebrate this major achievement with Stephenie and the fans and booksellers who’ve supported her for the last fifteen years,” Megan Tingley, executive vice president and publisher of Little, Brown Books for Young Readers was quoted as saying to USA TODAY. “In addition to the breathtaking sales, it is profoundly gratifying to hear how much the fans are loving the novel. The resounding response to the read has been ‘it was definitely worth the wait!” Tingley added.

The series, till now, consists of New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn, The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner: An Eclipse Novella, The Twilight Saga: The Official Illustrated Guide, and Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined. It remains one of the most popular young adult fiction since it was published in 2005.

“There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write. I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new,” she said. “For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world and new rules and new mythology. Mythology is kind of my thing,” Meyer had shared with her fans, as quoted by the report.

Critics, however, were too impressed with Meyer’s last book.

