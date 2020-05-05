Stephenie Meyer ends the long wait, announces new book of the Twilight series

The book will be distributed by Hachette India and will be out by August 2020. (Source: Hachette India) The book will be distributed by Hachette India and will be out by August 2020. (Source: Hachette India)

Fans of the Twilight series have a treat lined up for them. Author Stephenie Meyer has announced a new book which will tell the familiar story from a new gaze. This time Edward Cullen will put forth his story in The Midnight Sun.

“It feels strange to be making this announcement when the world is suffering through a pandemic, and no one really knows what’s next. I thought seriously about delaying this announcement until things were back to normal; however, that felt wrong, considering how long those who are eager for this book have already waited. I know how much I personally need distractions right now, how much I need something to look forward to, and most of all, how much I need more books to read. So, I hope this book gives my readers a little pleasure to anticipate and, after it arrives, a chance to live in an imaginary world for a while. I can’t express how much I appreciate the patience of my readers, and their support over the years it took to finish Midnight Sun,” Meyer said.

The series, till now, consists of New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn, The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner: An Eclipse Novella, The Twilight Saga: The Official Illustrated Guide, and Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined. It remains one of the most popular young adult fiction since it was published in 2005.

Prior to this, the author had dropped hints to the readers in a rather ingenious way. Her website featured a mysterious countdown and many readers had joined in to speculate and anticipate what that could mean.

The book will be distributed by Hachette India and will be out by August 2020.

