Stephen King’s new book, If It Bleeds, to be out in July in India

The work is dotted with The Shining author’s humour, propensity for horror and his masterful ability to craft suspense (Photo: Reuters) The work is dotted with The Shining author’s humour, propensity for horror and his masterful ability to craft suspense (Photo: Reuters)

Stephen King is back with his new book titled, If It Bleeds. Published by Hachette India, the story centers around a bomb at Albert Macready Middle School. It is a sequel to his bestselling work, The Outsider, which featured Holly Gibney of the Finders Keepers detective agency on her first solo case.

The work is dotted with The Shining author’s humour, propensity for horror and his masterful ability to craft suspense. The book has already been published in the USA in April. It will be available in India from July 10.

The book is available in the USA since April. (Source: Hachette India) The book is available in the USA since April. (Source: Hachette India)

King is one of the most distinguished contemporary authors. He has been the recipient of the 2014 National Medal of Arts. He was also awarded with the 2003 National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. The author was in the news recently for voicing his support for the transgender community, leading to Harry Potter author, JK Rowling unfollowing him on Twitter.

ALSO READ | JK Rowling deletes tweet praising Stephen King after he says ‘Trans women are women’

A couple of days back, King had retweeted a quote shared by Rowling on Twitter which was on the lines of men treating women’s opinions as “acts of violence”. Rowling was all praise for King, however her opinion altered when King was pointedly asked about trans women. “Trans women are women,” he had written. This was followed by Rowling deleting her tweet on him.

JK Rowling deleted her first tweet immediately after Stephen King clarified his response pic.twitter.com/Xlw3bfSHos — untitled goose name (@notallbhas) June 28, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd