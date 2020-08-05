Stephen King’s new book to be out in March next year

Stephen King’s new book will be out in March, next year. (Photo: Reuters) Stephen King’s new book will be out in March, next year. (Photo: Reuters)

Come next year and Stephen King will be out with his new book. Titled Later, it revolves around a boy who possesses supernatural powers of being able to see what others cannot. Jamie Conklin, the protagonist, finds himself in trouble when he is embroiled in the pursuit of finding a killer who is believed to have struck from the grave.

King shared the cover on Twitter and made this announcement. According to a report in The Independent, it will be published by Hard Case Crime, the same publishing house which had backed his last two works. With the tagline, “Only the dead have no secrets” the book seems to be rooted in a similar trajectory like his other books.

“Later is a beautiful story about growing up and facing your demons — whether they’re metaphorical or (as sometimes happens when you’re in a Stephen King novel) the real thing. It’s terrifying, tender, heartbreaking and honest, and we’re so excited to bring it to readers,” writer Charles Ardai was quoted as saying.

The official website of Hard Case Crime informed, “Like Stephen King’s previous books for Hard Case Crime, LATER will be published initially as a paperback original, featuring an original cover painting by Paul Mann. This edition will be followed by a limited-edition hardcover that will feature two new cover paintings by award-winning artist Gregory Manchess, one for LATER itself and one for a fictitious novel within the novel that features prominently in the plot. An ebook edition of LATER will also be available.”

