Margaret Atwood, Roxane Gay, and others extend support to trans rights in open letter

Previously many authors had also extended their support to JK Rowling on account of the hate speech she has been subjected to. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

As the debate regarding trans rights gains mileage all over, authors Stephen King, Margaret Atwood, Roxane Gay, among others, write an open letter to extend their support to the trans and non-binary communities in the US and Canada. A report in The Guardian confirms this. The report also quotes the letter as it states: “We are writers, editors, journalists, agents, and professionals in multiple forms of publishing. We believe in the power of words. We want to do our part to help shape the curve of history toward justice and fairness. To that end, we say: non-binary people are non-binary, trans women are women, trans men are men, trans rights are human rights. Your pronouns matter. You matter. You are loved.”

The letter comes after more than 200 writers and publishers had signed another letter to express their support for trans and non-binary people on September 30. “This is a message of love and solidarity for the trans and non-binary community. Culture is, and should always be, at the forefront of societal change, and as writers, editors, agents, journalists, and publishing professionals, we recognise the vital role our industry has in advancing and supporting the wellbeing and rights of trans and non-binary people. We stand with you, we hear you, we see you, we accept you, we love you. The world is better for having you in it. Non-binary lives are valid, trans women are women, trans men are men, trans rights are human rights. From members of the UK and Irish publishing community,” it read, and was signed by authors like Jeanette Winterson, Joanne Harris among others.

Prior to this, a report in The Independent stated that more than 50 journalists, writers, actors had signed an open letter to express solidarity for Rowling. Authors like Ian McEwan, Susan Hill were among those who signed.

