Stephen King on his own works, from Misery to Lisey’s Story

Stephen King, one of the most widely read authors, recently came out with his new novel, Billy Summers, on August 3. As such, the American author appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his new book and, while at it, also spoke about his favourite works.

He stated Survivor Type, the short story as one of his personal favourites. The Shining author spoke about his 1982 work, stating that it is “about a physician who gets stranded on a little island as he is smuggling heroin. And he is starving, so he eats himself piece by piece.” The story was initially published in the 1982 anthology Terrors. It centers around Richard Pinzetti, a beleaguered surgeon who gets abandoned on an island after his heroin smuggling goes wrong.

He keeps recording his experiences in a diary but gradually they turn incomprehensible giving a peek into his descent to cannibalism.

King also noted Misery as his favourites. The 1897 work revolves around the relationship of the two protagonists — Paul Sheldon, a novelist and his fan Annie Wilkes. In this book, King explores themes of obsession and control.

The author also mentioned Lisey’s Story, the 2006 work which is at present streaming on Apple TV. The narrative revolves around Lisey Debusher Landon who loses her author husband after two decades of marriage. The absence opens up space for her to know her husband in a new way. What begins as an innocent act soon turns dark.

The 1978 novel Stand also featured on the list. The plot seems too close for discomfort, as the author himself said in the interview. The post-apocalyptic novel is about about the aftermath of a pandemic.

He also mentioned The Body, the 1982 novella which unfolds in a fictional town Castle Rock. The story is set in the 60s and is about the death of a young boy and his three friends setting on a journey to find his body.