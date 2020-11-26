Staff at Penguin Random House Canada protest Jordan Peterson’s new book announcement

Paterson has been pulled up for his views on race, gender and transgender rights. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Several staff members at Penguin Random House Canada have complained after Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson announced his new book, according to a report in The Guardian. Paterson has been pulled up for his views on race, gender and transgender rights, and as the report further affirms, his comments have had serious consequences in the past.

The report, which also quoted Vice, further states with the announcement of Peterson’s upcoming book Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life, several staff at Penguin Random House Canada (PRH Canada) “confronted management”.

Detailing on it, an employee at PRH was quoted as saying to Vice, “people were crying about how Jordan Peterson has affected their lives”. The report also shares that PRH Canada’s diversity and inclusion committee received 70 anonymous messages, among them there were only few which were in favour.

“Our employees have started an anonymous feedback channel, which we fully support. We are open to hearing our employees’ feedback and answering all of their questions. We remain committed to publishing a range of voices and viewpoints,” a statement from the publisher read.

“In a time when the human will increasingly impose itself over every sphere of life – from our social structures to our emotional states – Peterson warns that too much security is dangerous. What’s more, he offers strategies for overcoming the cultural, scientific, and psychological forces causing us to tend toward tyranny, and teaches us how to rely instead on our instinct to find meaning and purpose, even – and especially – when we find ourselves powerless,” the publishers said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd