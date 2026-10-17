Srinath Sridharan’s Grief: The courage to carry what cannot be cured

Grief may be older than joy. Before humanity learnt celebration, surely it knew separation: the child losing sight of its mother, the tribe mourning one of its own, the lover watching the beloved disappear into distance or death. To live is to become attached; to become attached is to risk loss. Grief is not an aberration in the human story. It is among its oldest languages.

Yet we have made grief strangely narrow. We reserve it for death, funerals and condolence visits. We recognise the widow, but not always the woman whose many cycles of IVF have failed. We console the bereaved parent, yet overlook the employee passed over for promotion, the migrant mourning home, the lover abandoned without explanation, or the ageing person grieving the body that once obeyed without protest. We understand the emptiness left by a person, but seldom the ache left by a possibility.

In Grief: A Journey Through Loss, Love and the Courage to Live Again, Srinath Sridharan restores dignity to all these sorrows. His most humane assertion is also his simplest: there is no wrong way to grieve. Pain does not become illegitimate because society has no ceremony for it. A pet may have been someone’s most faithful companion; a fading friendship may contain decades of shared history; an unsuccessful pregnancy may mean mourning a child already vividly imagined. Each loss belongs completely to the person living through it.

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Across forty chapters, Srinath moves between psychology, behavioural science, philosophy, spirituality, organisational life and intimate human experience. He writes of parents, partners, siblings and children, but also divorce, estrangement, disability, illness, unemployment and displacement. His compass moves widely, perhaps occasionally too widely; certain truths return wearing different clothes. Yet grief itself repeats. It circles, stumbles, sings the same sad song—until one day we hear it differently.

The book is peopled not by case studies, but by recognisable lives: a widower still boiling water for two cups; a woman ambushed in a supermarket by her father’s favourite tea; a photographer learning to inhabit the world after losing her sight; queer partners whose grief cannot be publicly acknowledged. They remind us that grief does not live in theory. It hides in mugs, music, smells, empty chairs and small domestic rituals.

At the book’s centre is Srinath’s G.R.I.E.F. framework: Groundlessness, Restlessness, Introspection, Emergence and Flow. It gives sorrow a scaffolding without reducing it to arithmetic. Still, I wonder whether grief ever submits to even the most compassionate architecture. One can arrive at Flow in the morning and fall into Groundlessness by dusk. Srinath knows this. A song, festival, photograph or familiar fragrance can return us instantly to what we thought we had survived. That is not regression. It is memory refusing eviction.

I know Srinath not only as the author of this book, but as my friend. He saw me arrive in India at forty-five with the life I had known until then lost to me. He was enduring his own professional upheaval. At the top of his game one day, the next he watched his world collapse for reasons so grave that escape was safer than claiming what was being taken from him through no fault of his own.

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And still, this man came to me—not as adviser or authority, but as friend, fellow human and empathetic soul. Sometimes he lent a hand; sometimes he simply said, “I am there.” He invited me into his home, to eat with his wife and daughters, offering the ordinary sanctuary of a table, a meal and people who expected no performance from pain. That is the man behind this book. He has walked the walk along which he now invites us.

I, strangely, seem to thrive best inside grief. I take it, turn it, temper it, and make of it a lived reality that pushes me to create. This book helped me recognise what I have perhaps been doing instinctively: not conquering grief, but cooking with its fire.

Srinath replaces the hurried instruction to “move on” with the gentler possibility of moving forward. Happiness is not treachery; laughter does not insult the lost. Resilience is not the absence of pain, but our refusal to let pain extinguish wonder.

This is not simply a book about death. It is about what remains—and what we make from it. Srinath does not cure grief. He sits beside it. More importantly, he has sat beside those who grieve.