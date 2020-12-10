Spiritual guru Sri M’s new book on yoga to hit stands soon

Spiritual teacher and bestselling author Sri M’s new book is a go-to guide to understand Patanjali’s yoga sutras for both “godless and God-inspired”.
The book, titled “Yoga Also for The Godless”, will hit the stands on December 21, announced publishing house, Westland.
Drawing on his knowledge of ancient Indian scriptures, Sri M in his book proves that yoga is not restricted by the parameters of religion or one’s belief in god.
The idea behind writing ‘Yoga Also for the Godless’ was to make people realise that one doesn’t even need to believe in God to be a true yogi. It was mainly to give my readers the essence of self-realisation and bliss through the practice of yoga and an understanding of Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras,” said the 72-year-old author and educationist.
The godless are as capable as the God-inspired of reaching the pinnacle of self-realisation and bliss through yoga, he added.
Born as Mumtaz Ali in Thiruvananthapuram, Sri M was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, in January this year for distinguished service of high order in spirituality.
Among his other books is his memoir, “Apprenticed to a Himalayan Master: A Yogi”s Autobiography”, its sequel, “The Journey Continues”, “On Meditation: Finding Infinite Bliss and Power Within”, and a novel “Shunya”.
The book is presently available for pre-order on Amazon.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.