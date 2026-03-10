‘Spineless and gutless’: Arundhati Roy tears into Indian govt over its silence on Iran

Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy delivered a fiery indictment at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium on Monday, condemning what she described as an “unprovoked and illegal” attack by the United States and Israel on Iran, and lambasting India’s government for its silence and subservience on the world stage.
Roy, who won the 1997 Booker Prize for her novel The God of Small Things, took a detour from the scheduled programme, a discussion themed around her latest book, Mother Mary Comes to Me, to speak about the escalating conflict in West Asia.
“How can we end the day without talking about those beautiful cities — Tehran, Isfahan and Beirut — that are up in flames?” she said, before launching into an impassioned critique of geopolitical events.
Roy drew a direct line between the conflict in Iran and the ongoing war in Gaza, calling the latest military campaign “the same old genocide, using the same old playbook, murdering women and children, bombing hospitals, carpet bombing cities, and then playing the victim.”
She warned that unlike Gaza, Iran’s involvement dramatically expanded the risk of global catastrophe. “The theatre of this new war could expand to consume the whole world,” she said. “We are on the brink of nuclear calamity and economic collapse.”
Roy invoked the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, suggesting that the United States could be readying itself to attack “one of the most ancient civilizations in the world.”
“I stand with Iran unequivocally,” she declared.
Much of Roy’s address was reserved for the Indian government, which she accused of abandoning its historical dignity and independence in favour of what she called craven deference to the United States.
“I am ashamed of how gutless and spineless our government has been,” she said. “Long ago, we were a poor country of very poor people, but we had pride, we had dignity. Today we are a rich country with very poor, unemployed people who are fed on a diet of hatred, poison and falsehoods instead of real food.”
Roy criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for travelling to Israel and embracing Benjamin Netanyahu shortly before Israeli military operations expanded, and for signing what she called a “groveling trade deal” with the United States, a deal she said sold Indian farmers and the textile industry “down the river” — only for the US Supreme Court to then declare Donald Trump’s tariffs illegal.
She also highlighted the plight of Indian migrant workers sent to Israel during the Gaza conflict to replace expelled Palestinian labourers, noting reports that those same workers were being denied access to bomb shelters while Israelis took refuge inside them.
“Who has put us into this absolutely humiliating, shameless, disgusting place in the world?” she asked.
Roy was careful to distinguish between condemning foreign governments and endorsing any particular regime. “Any regimes that need changing, including the US, Israel and ours, need to be changed by the people,” she said, “not by some bloated, lying, cheating, greedy, resource-grabbing, bomb-dropping imperial power and its allies who are trying to bully the whole world into submission.”
The speech, first reported by The Wire, quickly drew widespread attention online. Roy is no stranger to controversy. A longtime activist and essayist, she has previously spoken out against nuclear weapons, the conflict in Kashmir, and corporate land acquisition.