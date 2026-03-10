‘Spineless and gutless’: Arundhati Roy tears into Indian govt over its silence on Iran

Arundhati Roy has been outspoken against nuclear weapons, the conflict in Kashmir, and corporate land acquisition. (Arundhati Roy/Facebook)

Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy delivered a fiery indictment at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium on Monday, condemning what she described as an “unprovoked and illegal” attack by the United States and Israel on Iran, and lambasting India’s government for its silence and subservience on the world stage.

Roy, who won the 1997 Booker Prize for her novel The God of Small Things, took a detour from the scheduled programme, a discussion themed around her latest book, Mother Mary Comes to Me, to speak about the escalating conflict in West Asia.

“How can we end the day without talking about those beautiful cities — Tehran, Isfahan and Beirut — that are up in flames?” she said, before launching into an impassioned critique of geopolitical events.