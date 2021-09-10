Spider-Man’s first comic brings $3.6 million, likely a record

Written by George Gene Gustines

Spider-Man has just reached a new level of amazing. A copy of the Marvel hero’s first comic book appearance sold at Heritage Auctions on Thursday for $3.6 million. The comic book — Amazing Fantasy No. 15 from 1962, when it sold for 12 cents — was in near perfect condition. With this sale, Spider-Man leaps ahead of Superman for what is believed to be the highest price for a comic book.

Earlier this year, a copy of Action Comics No. 1 from 1938, which contains the first appearance of Superman, sold privately for $3.25 million.

Amazing Fantasy No. 15, written by Stan Lee and drawn by Steve Ditko, introduced the world to Peter Parker and his wall-crawling alter ego in a 10-page story. In it, Peter evolves from selfish to selfless when a personal tragedy teaches him that “with great power there must also come — great responsibility.”

The Man of Steel will have another shot at an auction record soon. A copy of Action Comics No. 1 will be available for bid from Heritage Nov. 18-19.

(This article originally appeared in The New York Times.)