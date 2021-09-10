Spider-Man’s first comic brings $3.6 million, likely a record

September 10, 2021 3:51:48 pm
Written by George Gene Gustines
Spider-Man has just reached a new level of amazing. A copy of the Marvel hero’s first comic book appearance sold at Heritage Auctions on Thursday for $3.6 million. The comic book — Amazing Fantasy No. 15 from 1962, when it sold for 12 cents — was in near perfect condition. With this sale, Spider-Man leaps ahead of Superman for what is believed to be the highest price for a comic book.
Earlier this year, a copy of Action Comics No. 1 from 1938, which contains the first appearance of Superman, sold privately for $3.25 million.
Amazing Fantasy No. 15, written by Stan Lee and drawn by Steve Ditko, introduced the world to Peter Parker and his wall-crawling alter ego in a 10-page story. In it, Peter evolves from selfish to selfless when a personal tragedy teaches him that “with great power there must also come — great responsibility.”
The Man of Steel will have another shot at an auction record soon. A copy of Action Comics No. 1 will be available for bid from Heritage Nov. 18-19.
(This article originally appeared in The New York Times.)
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-