Book on Soumitra Chatterjee to have virtual release on his birth anniversary

The last year was difficult on several accounts. There were more deaths than days. And one such icon to have left us was celebrated actor Soumitra Chatterjee. The actor passed away November 15 putting his future associations on a standstill. It also happened before a book authorised by him could be out.

Titled SOUMITRA CHATTERJEE A Life in Cinema, Theatre, Poetry & Painting, it is published by Niyogi Books and will be an extensive and immersive glimpse into the various facets of the multi-hyphenated artist. In a statement shared by the publishing house, it is said the book was in the last stage of production when the actor passed away.

“As a publisher this has been a passion project and a landmark book for us. We have left no stone unturned to ensure that the book is a fitting tribute to a great man’s life and work,” Bikash De Niyogi said. The book will have a virtual release on Chatterjee’s birth anniversary on January 19 this year.

He was 85 at the time of passing and had been unwell for quite some time. He was 85 at the time of passing and had been unwell for quite some time.

The Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning actor was known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray. They both worked together in fourteen films.

“We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today. We pay our homage to his soul,” read the statement from Belle Vue Clinic where he was admitted.

