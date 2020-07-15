Sonu Sood to write about his rescue missions in new book

The untitled book will be out later this year. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram) The untitled book will be out later this year. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

The year has been strange and uncertain for more reasons than one, testing the tenets of humanity more than anything else. Actor Sonu Sood has been one of the many who rose to the occasion, setting an example of empathy and compassion, and his staggering effort in sending migrant workers home during the health crisis will be recounted for years to come.

The actor now has chosen to narrate the story for the world to read. He has teamed up with Penguin Random House to shed light on what inspired him to undertake the mammoth task and the rescue missions he headlined. The book, untitled as of now, will be out later this year and published by Ebury Press.

Speaking on it, the author said, “The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for sixteen to eighteen hours a day and sharing the pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I’ll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones.’

“I believe I came to this city for this — and this was my purpose. I want to thank god for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book, and I’m very delighted that Penguin Random House is publishing it. I want you to be a part of this journey, so that we can share these special stories and make them immortal. I’m excited, nervous and overwhelmed, and I can’t wait to connect with you through my book. I look forward to your support—and love you all,” he further added.

“While most of us in our lifetimes wish to work to help others in need, only a few actually make it our life’s mission. Sonu Sood is one such person. For the past two months, he has been spending most of his time and resources in helping the migrants find their way back home. He is there with them, standing shoulder to shoulder, sharing their pain and giving them hope. The book will bring together the story of this amazing journey—of people who were suddenly left without security and livelihood; of hope and the feeling of oneness that binds us all together. I am grateful that Sonu is sharing these stories in a book, and I am proud to publish it,” Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India was quoted as saying.

