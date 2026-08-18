‘Heartbreak, loss threw me into politics’: Sonia Gandhi’s memoir to hit bookstores in November

Sonia Gandhi’s long-awaited memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which promises an intimate reckoning with the joys and tragedies of marrying into the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty and the reason she declined prime ministership, will hit bookstores this November, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Tuesday.

According to AP, Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House, which has published many literary stalwarts including Toni Morrison and Kazuo Ishiguro, confirmed that the book is set for release on November 10.

In it, the 79-year-old Congress senior leader, who has the distinction of being the party’s longest-serving president, revisits her Italian childhood, her Cambridge romance with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and the assassinations of her mother-in-law and husband, cataclysms that, she says, threw her into public life. “It was heartbreak and loss that threw me into the public world of politics,” she said. “Up till then I had guarded my privacy fiercely.”