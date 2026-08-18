‘Heartbreak, loss threw me into politics’: Sonia Gandhi’s memoir to hit bookstores in November

Sonia Gandhi’s long-awaited memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which promises an intimate reckoning with the joys and tragedies of marrying into the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty and the reason she declined prime ministership, will hit bookstores this November, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Tuesday.
According to AP, Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House, which has published many literary stalwarts including Toni Morrison and Kazuo Ishiguro, confirmed that the book is set for release on November 10.
In it, the 79-year-old Congress senior leader, who has the distinction of being the party’s longest-serving president, revisits her Italian childhood, her Cambridge romance with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and the assassinations of her mother-in-law and husband, cataclysms that, she says, threw her into public life. “It was heartbreak and loss that threw me into the public world of politics,” she said. “Up till then I had guarded my privacy fiercely.”
“Much has been written about my family, but few narratives were able to reach into the truth of their motivations, their actions and even their very human failings,” the statement attributed to Gandhi read. She describes the volume as “a homage to their humanness,” adding that her own story offers “a unique perspective of the social and political changes I have witnessed for six decades in the beautiful country of my belonging.”
Born in a small Italian town, Gandhi was studying in Cambridge when she met the grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru and son of Indira Gandhi. Life, she writes, was upended in 1984 when her mother-in-law fell to assassins’ bullets, propelling Rajiv Gandhi into the prime ministership, only for him to be murdered seven years later. In 2004, she turned down her party’s offer to lead the government, a decision the publisher says she revisits with unflinching candour in the book.
“Writing about my life did not come easily to me,” she acknowledged in her statement, per the AP. “It meant opening myself up, sharing moments and experiences I had always held deep inside. Yet as I gradually removed myself from the political sphere and looked back at all I had seen, the thread of love and loyalty that wove through my story began to define itself, from the simplicity of my childhood in small-town Italy, to the complexity of my years in India as the wife of Rajiv Gandhi and the daughter-in-law of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.”
Knopf, which has built a reputation for publishing rigorously edited, prize-winning nonfiction alongside its fiction roster, is positioning the memoir as a major autumn title, one that promises a deeply human portrait of a woman shaped by forces far larger than herself.