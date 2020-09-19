Sonam Kapoor says she misses the film set; shares which books on cinema she is reading

Sonam Kapoor is reading books on Hindi cinema while being at home. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor likes to read; she has acquainted us with her favourite picks in the past. The Neerja actor shared her recent reading list once again but this time the books are all themed on Bollywood.

“Missing my time on a film set has really made me deep dive into every book on Bollywood that I could lay my hands on,” Sonam wrote on Instagram. Alongside, she shared pictures of five books on Hindi cinema that she has been reading. “I am listing out picks that have kept me busy, engaged and oh-so-happy, while being at home,” she captioned the post. Take a look:

Here are the books Sonam is reading:

Fantasies Of A Bollywood Love Thief: Inside the World of Indian Moviemaking by Stephen Alter: Sonam expressed that the book gave her “great insight into Stephen’s take on our industry – wherein he acts as both tour guide and translator.” The book specifically tracks the making of Omkara, Vishal Bhardwaj’s adaption of Othello.

The Art of Bollywood by Rajesh Devraj, Edo Bouman, Paul Duncan: An essay on Bollywood’s culture of hand-painted visuals and the league of cinema through posters.

Sholay: The Making Of A Classic, by Anupama Chopra: This book narrates the fascinating story of how a four-line idea evolved to become the greatest blockbuster of Indian cinema.

Parveen Babi: A Life by Karishma Upadhyay: This biography details the rise of Parveen Babi, her clutter-breaking style and her battle with mental health.

Written By Salim-Javed: The Story Of Hindi Cinema’s Greatest Screenwriters by Diptakirti Chaudhuri: This book narrates the dramatic story of the dream team that pioneered the Bollywood blockbuster Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Which of these have you completed already or planning to read?

