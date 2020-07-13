Check out what Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and family are reading

What are you reading now? (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) What are you reading now? (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

The lockdown has provided readers with the luxury of time. Many are either going back to their favourite books or using the time to discover new authors. Actor Sonam Kapoor, a self-confessed reader, has been doing the same. And joining her are the members of the Kapoor and Ahuja family.

Recently, the actor shared a list of books she and her family have been reading starting with the one she is absorbed in of late — 50 Greatest Short Stories, compiled by Terry O’Brien. She shared that Anil Kapoor is reading Let Me Say It Now by Rakesh Maria while Anand Ahuja is busy with My Gita by Devdutt Pattanaik. Her sister, Rhea has just started A Girl and Her Greens: Hearty Meals from the Garden by April Bloomfield and her mother, Sunita, is reading The Forest Of Enchantments by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “It’s been strange, while we all struggle to keep ourselves safe from this virus – my family and I have found refuge in books we thought we’ll never get the time to read. These days what we do is, we share our monthly reads on our family group. I’ll also be putting up a few interesting ones from our Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine Reads here, hoping you guys get a chance to read them as well.”

What are you reading now?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd