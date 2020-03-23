Feeling low? Sir Patrick Stewart is here to uplift with some Shakespeare

Now it waits to be seen what he will share next. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Now it waits to be seen what he will share next. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

It goes without saying that the present times are critical, posing a threat none of us is equipped to handle. Everything at once seems inconsequential and vital. It might seem that there is no where to seek refuge but there is always words. After everything is over, they will remain, recording the hopelessness and defiant hopefulness of such times.

In a similar vein, Sir Patrick Stewart read out some Shakespeare to sooth all the frayed nerves at this time. He shared two videos, and in the first one he was reading Sonnet 116. In the sonnet the Bard writes about how love is not really dependent on time and “Love is not love/ Which alters when it alteration finds/ Or bends with the remover to remove/ O no! it is an ever-fixed mark/ That looks on tempests and is never shaken.” It perhaps alludes to the times we are living in and comforts us with the assurance that love will remain after we are done braving all the storm.

Later, he shared another video. “When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn’t much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” How about, “A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away”? So…here we go: Sonnet 1.”

2. When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn’t much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” How about, “A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away”? So…here we go: Sonnet 1. pic.twitter.com/kDoMNhdqcI — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 22, 2020

Now it waits to be seen what he will share next.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd