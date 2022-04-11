‘Sing, Dance and Pray’: Biography of ISKCON founder to release in May

The authorised biography of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) founder Srila Prabhupada will hit the stands on May 14, and announced by Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Sunday.

“Sing, Dance and Pray”, written by award-winning author and biographer Hindol Sengupta, is an inspirational story of Srila Prabhupada, who emerged as a major figure of Western counterculture, introducing ancient teachings of Vedic India to mainstream America in the mid 20th century attracting everyone from writer-poet Allen Ginsberg to The Beatles’ lead guitarist George Harrison — and millions of followers in over 100 countries.

“I always knew that my tenth book would be very special. That it is the story of Srila Prabhupada makes it particularly blessed. It is an incredible piece of history, a turning point in the story of India, a moment when the efforts of a single man changed, in many ways, global opinion about India and Hinduism.

“Srila Prabhupada was an original in every way, a pioneer, and in a wonderful manner as much a man of the world as he was a man of God. His story is not just about religious history but also about a critical moment of East-West interaction, more relevant perhaps than ever before,” said Sengupta in a statement.

His previously authored books include “Being Hindu”, “The Sacred Sword” and “The Modern Monk”.

When AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Srila Prabhupada entered the port of New York City on September 17, 1965, few Americans took notice — but he was not merely another immigrant. He was on a mission to introduce ancient teachings of Vedic India to mainstream America.

Before Srila Prabhupada passed away at the age of 81 on November 14, 1977, his mission was successful. He had founded the ISKCON, colloquially known as the ‘Hare Krishna Movement, and saw it grow into a worldwide confederation of more than 100 temples, ashrams, and cultural centers.

According to the publishers, the story of Srila Prabhupada, a charismatic leader who was successful in acquiring followers in many countries — including the United States, Europe, and India — is bound to put one on a path of self-realisation.

“… I am delighted that Hindol Sengupta has tried to unravel the story and life of Srila Prabhupada in ‘Sing, Dance and Pray’, and I hope many more people across the world get to know the fascinating story and life journey of one of the most popular spiritual masters in the world,” said Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage at PRHI.

“Sing, Dance and Pray”, priced at Rs 599, is currently available for pre-order online.

