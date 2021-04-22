Simon & Schuster to publish Mike Pence’s memoir despite staff protest

In spite of sustained criticism from staffers, publishing house Simon & Schuster has decided to go ahead with a high-profile book deal with Mike Pence. A report in Fox Business informed that Jonathan Karp, Chief Executive, has backed up his reason for protecting a culture where different voices can exist.

In a letter to the staff, he stated, “As a publisher in this polarised era, we have experienced outrage from both sides of the political divide and from different constituencies and groups. But we come to work each day to publish, not cancel, which is the most extreme decision a publisher can make, and one that runs counter to the very core of our mission to publish a diversity of voices and perspectives.”

An open letter by the staff at S&S stated, “The events of the past week have affirmed that Simon & Schuster has chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy by publishing Mike Pence and continuing to distribute books for Post Hill Press, including predator Matt Gaetz’s FIREBRAND.”

ALSO READ | Simon & Schuster drops book by American senator Josh Hawley

“Long before his Vice Presidency, Mike Pence made a career out of discriminating against marginalised groups and denying resources to BIPOC and LGBTQA+ communities. From advocating for legalised discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, to eroding the teaching of science in favour of Christian theology in public-funded schools, to ending energy efficiency programs, to pushing for guns to be in schools and cars, to taking away funding for and shutting down clinics treating HIV patients, to promoting conversion therapy, to denying bodily autonomy to pregnant people, to abandoning a nation in crisis as the coronavirus ran rampant and killed more than half a million Americans. Mike Pence has literal and figurative blood on his hands. We demand you cancel Mike Pence’s book deal,” the letter added.

In conclusion, they also sharpened their wants under three bulletin points-

“1. Cancel the two-book deal with Mike Pence and do not sign any more book deals with former members of the Trump administration.

2. End Simon & Schuster’s distribution deal with Post Hill Press.

3. Commit to ongoing reevaluations of all clients, authors, distribution deals, and all other financial commitments that promote white supremacist content and/or harm the aforementioned marginalised communities.”

Prior to this, the publishing house had backed out of distributing book by Sgt Jonathan Mattingly, an officer from Breonna Taylor raid.