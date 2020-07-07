Simon & Schuster names Dana Canedy as publisher

She was a senior editor at The New York Times for 20 years. (Source: Wikimedia Commons | Designed by Gargi SIngh) She was a senior editor at The New York Times for 20 years. (Source: Wikimedia Commons | Designed by Gargi SIngh)

On Monday, Simon & Schuster announced Dana Canedy as senior vice president and publisher, making her one of the most important persons in publishing at the moment. The former journalist was an administrator at the Pulitzer Prizes since 2017, around the same time the awards started acknowledging diversity.

A report in The New York Times states that Canedy has never worked in a publishing house before but has written a book titled, A Journal for Jordan on her partner and the journal he maintained documenting his fears regarding his son and doubts of the latter’s return from the Iraq war.

She was a senior editor at The New York Times for 20 years. “The ultimate goal of the job is to champion the work of our amazing authors to bring in new authors, and to commission books that I and my team think are important. And basically, when you boil all that down, that means applying news judgment,” she said of her new position which she will join from July 27. This makes her the third woman and the first Black person to be in such a position.

“Jon should get credit for the fact that in an era of racial reckoning, when suddenly everybody is looking for people of color and women to add to their boards and to bring in to their companies — he started talking to me two years ago That’s the way you want to go into a company. I wouldn’t be taking this job if I thought he just wanted a Black publisher,” Canedy said of Jonathan Karp, the chief executive.

“I think the first thing you have to be able to do is to attract authors, to cultivate authors and to champion authors I wanted somebody who was going to be a magnet for the best talent,” Karp was quoted as saying on Canedy’s apparent inexperience.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd