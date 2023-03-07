‘Resilience is more important than talent to make good art’: Simon Lamouret

As France’s delegation of 16 authors, including Nobel Laureate Annie Ernaux, concludes its visit to the New Delhi World Book Fair 2023 and begins a tour of 15 other cities around India, we spoke to the designer of the French pavilion at the book fair, Simon Lamouret. Lamouret is a popular graphic novelist and illustrator who moved to Bengaluru in 2013 and taught design in the city for five years, leading to acclaimed comics The Alcazar (2021) and Bangalore (2017), based on the everyday hustle and bustle of the city. Currently, he’s engaged in artwork for the comic magazine La Revue dessinée.

What went into designing the French pavilion at the Book Fair? How does modern France — inside and outside the literati — see the 20th century culture of cafés being the meeting point of intellectuals and artists?

The French Institute approached me with an interesting challenge of designing a life-sized typical east Parisian bookstore. Just like French cafés, bookstores are a strong part of the urban landscape. These places hold a special part in the lives of French people; even the smallest town will have its own café and bookstore.

What motivated your move to Bengaluru in 2013? Tell us a bit about your experience of teaching design in the city.

My arrival in Bengaluru was pure chance and not at all a planned thing. However, as the city was a playground for my architectural drawing classes, I mapped it with the desire to narrate it visually.

You’ve said you’re neither a journalist nor an artist. How many of the stories in your previous graphic novels were imagined? How were they inspired by what you saw?

There is a delicate and complex relation between fiction and non-fiction. It is hard to link my work to a specific genre. Regardless, my work is deeply rooted in what I see around me and I, sometimes, have to twist the material to turn it into stories.

How do you unite the writing and drawing process of a graphic novel like The Alcazar or Bangalore?

A comic book has a language of its own and one can’t really separate the visual from the textual. From a creator’s point of view, there is a constant back-and-forth. These two projects engaged me on the field as well as in the studio. The dialogue I built between text and images was highly determined by the comics I read, the films I saw, and the discussions I had at the time.

A lot of your panels on everyday Bengaluru resemble still life. When you see something interesting, do you whip out a pencil on the spot or store visuals in your head for later use?

It is a little bit of both. I spend hours sketching on location, trying to compose a rough draft. I then finish the image later on in my studio from visual memory.

Which artistic traditions influence your work?

I am inspired by comics from France, Japan, USA mostly, both mainstream as well as independent. Also, I’m widely influenced by cinema, which happens to be the closest language to a comic book, in my opinion. My references differ and vary depending on my obsessions.

Are there any Indian comic artists or graphic novelists that have caught your eye?

Munnu by Malik Sajad was a very moving read. I am also keenly interested in most authors curated by Bharat Murthy in his anthology series Vérité. Besides specific actors of the comic scene, I am fascinated by the ability of contemporary Indian graphic novels to address political, social and intimate matters.

How do the sights and sounds of India differ from France?

(Laughs) They do not compare!

How did your journey as an artist begin?

Like most artists, with odd jobs, pasta and awkward family discussions. On a serious note, it has been a marathon and I’ve tried to stay focused on my will to tell stories even when everything around me was telling me to give up. Eventually, the more resilient, rather than the more talented, are those who manage to produce such laborious work as comic books.

