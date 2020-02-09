Shweta Taneja’s short story in Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire Awards’s shortlist

Taneja’s story is set in a post-apocalyptic India where fertile women are viewed as commodities. Taneja’s story is set in a post-apocalyptic India where fertile women are viewed as commodities.

A short story by Indian author Shweta Taneja has been shortlisted for the Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire Award, considered to be the oldest and the most acclaimed literary prize in France.

Taneja’s story, The Daughter that Bleeds, is set in a post-apocalyptic India where fertile women are viewed as commodities.

On her work being shortlisted in the Foreign Short Fiction category, Taneja said, “It’s a huge honour! As our world tumbles towards chaos, speculative fiction has become a space where we imagine the alternative, rethink our society and culture and who we want to become. I’m delighted that this feminist humourous story that I wrote to explore my experiences and fears as a modern, independent woman, has received recognition and resonance not only in Asia but also in Europe. The award nomination shows that Indian speculative fiction has come of age and Indian speculative authors are being recognised by international literary juries.”

Established in 1972, the prestigious Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire is an annual fixture in the literary awards circuit. Science fiction and fantasy books, which have been written in French or have been translated in it, are eligible for the honour.

There are various categories such as French novel, French short fiction, Foreign-language novel, Foreign-language short fiction, best new novel, translations, youth novel, among others.

Other nominees for this year include Black lights (collection) by NK Jemisin, Forging links by Ken Liu; Those who remain by Ken Liu, Her body and other celebrations (collection) by Carmen Maria Machado; The Murders of Molly Southbourne by Tade Thompson; ZeroS by Peter Watts and Diary of an AssaSynth, volumes 1 to 4, by Martha Wells.

