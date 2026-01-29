Shunali Khullar Shroff’s The Wrong Way Home | Forget the damsel in distress, meet Nayantara — vain, stalking her ex, and brilliantly real

Shunali Khullar Shroff’s ‘The Wrong Way Home’ | The novelist dissects Mumbai’s elite, influencer culture, and the social cost of becoming single in midlife.

Written by: Aishwarya Khosla
8 min readJan 29, 2026 07:02 PM IST
Shunali Khullar Shroff’s The Wrong Way HomeShunali Khullar Shroff’s The Wrong Way Home
Make us preferred source on Google

Let us first dispense with the tired, shimmering adjectives that so often cling to novels about affluent Indian lives – “glitzy,” “sparkling,” “riotous.” Shunali Khullar Shroff’s The Wrong Way Home possesses a different, more valuable alloy. With the precise, unflinching hand of a social dermatologist, she biopsies  the glittering surface of Mumbai’s haut monde. The result is a novel that is a relentless audit of social currency, fading looks, and the terrifying arithmetic of starting over when the ledger reads zero.

Our guide through this beautifully appointed purgatory is Nayantara, freshly divorced from her filmmaker husband Jay, who has promptly upgraded to a younger, Instagram-ready model. Nayantara is, in a word, magnificent. Not magnificent in her virtue—God, no—but in her spectacular, all-too-human failure to be the “graceful ex-wife” of self-help fantasy. She is vain, petty, deliciously catty, and spends an alarming amount of her professional energy stalking her replacement online. She is, in short, a bit of a mess. And thank fiction for that. In an era where fictional women are so often pressure-washed into inspirational figures, Nayantara’s unvarnished, often unlikable humanity is a tonic.

Rebranding the self

Shroff’s masterstroke is making Nayantara a PR professional. This is not a random career choice; it is the novel’s central metaphor. Nayantara’s trade is the manufacturing of perception, the buffing of tarnished reputations, the strategic leak and the curated feed. Yet, she is utterly incapable of managing the disastrous PR campaign of her own life. As she schemes to rebrand a Bollywood star whose ego is as sculpted and fragile as his abs, and a politician whose ethics are as flexible as his polling numbers, her own image lies in ruins, picked over by gossip blogs and the pitying glances of former friends.

Also Read | Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us – Manu Joseph’s darkly witty autopsy of India’s uneasy peace amid inequality

Shroff says that this career choice emerged from her own experience and the organic demands of the story. “I did journalism for a few years and I did cross over to PR for a few years. And I said, you know, write what you know, right?… I wasn’t meaning for the career to be such an integral part of it, but it just happened by itself then.”

Our guide through this beautifully appointed purgatory is Nayantara, freshly divorced from her filmmaker husband Jay. (This is an AI generated image) Our guide through this beautifully appointed purgatory is Nayantara, freshly divorced from her filmmaker husband Jay. (This is an AI generated image)

Satire of the Indian elite soirée

This choice perfectly facilitates Shroff’s peerless anthropological satire of the Indian elite soirée. She captures the specific clatter of ambition disguised as small talk, the silent, swift calculus of social standing as guests scan a room. Her satire is is exact, and therefore lethal. The influencer culture, the performative wellness, the profound emptiness camouflaged by #Blessed—all are dissected with a smile that never quite reaches the eyes. She understands that in this world, the greatest violence is a slight, and the most devastating weapon is a guest list.

This satire is rooted in a piercing social observation Shroff makes about the world her characters, and so many real women, inhabit: “I find that couples only plan their life with couples… The social structure is made only for pairs… And you introduce a single woman in the mix… it just throws everybody off.” Rather than romantic, Nayantara’s loneliness, therefore, is systemic, a form of social insolvency.

Mumbai to Landour

The novel oscillates between two poles: the frenetic, transactional heat of Mumbai and the austere, moral clarity of Landour, where Nayantara’s environmentalist mother resides. Kalpana, the mother, is the book’s quiet, formidable conscience. She is the tree to Nayantara’s hastily assembled, market-driven topiary. Their dynamic provides the novel’s emotional ballast and its sharpest critiques.

Story continues below this ad

In Landour, amidst real rhododendrons and real work, Nayantara’s Mumbai preoccupations—Who saw me? Whose wedding was grander?—are revealed in their full, dazzling triviality. It is here that Shroff’s prose, so witty and fleet in the city, slows and deepens, acquiring a lyrical gravity. Shroff’s personal connection to this landscape is profound. “I’m drawn to mountains, and I’m drawn to Indian mountains more than anything in the world… Every time I go to Landour… I find it extremely calming. It just does something for my spirit. I did it for myself. It was my refuge.”

From our conversation, Shroff reveals that this terrain is also personal in a thematic sense. She speaks of observing a “growing number” of women leaving marriages in their late thirties and forties, and of the social ecosystem that ostracises the single woman as a threat to the “equilibrium” of coupledom. “These are women I know… and they are not afraid to start all over. In their 40s, which is very brave.” Shroff was particularly driven to explore this space because, as a friend in publishing told her, “nobody in India has done a book about this segment and these women starting life all over.”

Shroff’s own authorial voice has evolved. If her previous work was effervescent satire, The Wrong Way Home is that same champagne left open overnight—slightly sharper, more acidic, with a complex aftertaste of melancholy and resolve. “I deal with bad news by infusing it with some sort of humour,” she says. This is the book’s alchemy. The one-liners zing, the observations crackle, but beneath them hums the real pain of dismantling a life. She acknowledges this evolution stems from lived experience: “I’ve gone through more life. I’ve gone through Covid, I’ve gone through growing children, separation anxiety, worrying about your kid in college, an older parent… So I think this is just a natural progression of my voice.”

Also Read | The wealthy are planning for apocalypse — Amitav Ghosh asks what that reveals about our future

The alimony question

The book is wise about the economics of divorce, both financial and emotional: the devastating “opportunity cost” of years spent playing a supporting role in someone else’s narrative.. In a nuanced take on the contentious issue of alimony, Shroff reflects on her character’s choice: “But if you see, my protagonist doesn’t even contest or ask for alimony… She feels that she’s given up her work willingly. He never asked of it. They have no children… And so she’s very decent because she’s well brought up. She’s not a gold digger… So I think it’s a case on case basis.”

Story continues below this ad

Yet, it pointedly avoids becoming a manifesto. “My book isn’t much about advice,” Shroff states. “I think I made Nayantara quite flawed… It’s easy to say that, you know, you shouldn’t care for social validation. But if I was ostracised by the society I lived in for any reason, I might yearn for them to have me back in their fold myself.” This nuanced understanding, that the desire for belonging is not a weakness but a human impulse, elevates the novel from simple skewering to profound empathy.

The Wrong Way Home is a rare thing: a genuinely smart novel about the performance of self in the age of social media, and a deeply moving one about the excavation of a self that might lie beneath. It refuses to offer its heroine a fairy-tale rescue, whether in the form of a richer man or a sudden windfall. Nayantara’s victory, when it comes, is small, professional, and entirely her own. And in the end, Shroff seems to argue that for a woman learning to stand alone in a world built for pairs, a genuine possibility is the most revolutionary happy ending of all.

Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla is a key editorial figure at The Indian Express, where she spearheads and manages the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections, driving content strategy and execution. Her extensive background across eight years also includes previous roles at Hindustan Times, where she provided dedicated coverage of politics, books, theatre, broader culture, and the Punjabi diaspora. Aishwarya's specialty lies in book reviews and literary criticism, apart from deep cultural commentary where she focuses on the complex interplay of culture, identity, and politics. She is a proud recipient of The Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections. This fellowship required intensive study and research into political campaigns, policy analysis, political strategy, and communications, directly informing the analytical depth of her cultural commentary. As the dedicated author of The Indian Express newsletters, Meanwhile, Back Home and Books 'n' Bits, Aishwarya provides consistent, curated, and trusted insights directly to the readership. She also hosts the podcast series Casually Obsessed. Her established role and her commitment to examining complex societal themes through a nuanced lens ensure her content is a reliable source of high-quality literary and cultural journalism. Write to her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com. You can follow her on Instagram:  @aishwarya.khosla, and X: @KhoslaAishwarya. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor
As Tharoor meets Rahul and Kharge for 2 hours, what happened behind closed doors?
The notice issued to KCR, signed by P Venkatagiri, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jubilee Hills Division, claimed that during the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the former CM is acquainted with facts and circumstances relevant to the case.
KCR ‘ready to appear before SIT’ in phone tapping case — but only at his farmhouse 60 km from Hyderabad
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Salman Khan ended Vivek Oberoi's career after the younger star accused his of threats
'Salman Khan was fuming': Producer revisits night Vivek Oberoi accused star of 41 threat calls
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
insulin
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement