Booker Prize-winning novel Shuggie Bain to be adapted for television

Books being adapted into films or TV series is not a new phenomenon. The latest to join this rank is 2020 Booker Prize-winning novel Shuggie Bain. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, A24 and Scott Rudin Productions have got the rights to adapt the award-winning novel for television. The same report, however, also states that a network is yet to be attached.

“Douglas Stuart is an incredibly talented and sophisticated writer, capturing his world and characters with the kind of authenticity, rhythm, vivid detail, and heartbreaking emotion that you rarely see in any book, let alone a debut novel. We are so excited to work with him to tell this powerful and deeply moving story in a new way,” A24 and Scott Rudin Productions were quoted as saying.

The author is equally thrilled with this prospect. “I am thrilled to be partnering with A24 and Scott Rudin Productions in bringing Shuggie Bain to the screen. I often thought of the book in cinematic terms, and the glamorous, calamitous Agnes Bain certainly believes herself to be the star of her own movie. This is a chance to show the city of Glasgow with all her tenacity and unsinkable spirit, and to celebrate the love and hope between Shuggie and Agnes,” he was quoted as saying.

Shuggie Bain not only won this year’s Booker Prize but has been recognised for its empathetic portrayal of familial love and the bond it weaves. It is also a moving portrait of children’s unconditional love for their parents. Set in Glasgow, it provided a snapshot of working class in the 1980s filled with pressing issues.

