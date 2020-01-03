Shubhangi Swarup’s Latitudes of Longing wins Sushila Devi Literature Award

Swarup’s debut novel had also won the Tata Lit Live prize for debut fiction. (Photo: Twitter; designed by Rajan Sharma) Swarup’s debut novel had also won the Tata Lit Live prize for debut fiction. (Photo: Twitter; designed by Rajan Sharma)

Shubhangi Swarup has been awarded the Sushila Devi Literature Award; her novel Latitudes of Longing has won the Best Book of Fiction Written By A Woman. Originally published in 2018, Swarup’s phenomenal work has won widespread acclaim and was shortlisted for various literary awards. Her debut novel had also won the Tata Lit Live prize for debut fiction.

The author shared the news on Twitter.

Swarup in her ambitious novel traverses time and space to craft a novel about climate, longing and love. A review in The Indian Express states, “The book can be said to be loosely composed of four novellas, and the characters at the heart of the story are Girija Prasad and Chanda Devi — two people with startlingly different perspectives towards life, brought together thanks to a godman throwing a banana peel. Of course, while that might have been the immediate causal event, Chanda tells Girija that they came together in that lifetime as they did in so many earlier ones. That doesn’t make their discovery of each other any quicker,” adding, “Nothing in the book is set in stone — not even stone itself. Rain, tsunami, earthquakes, mountains that sink and peaks that grow — all serve to indicate that change (chaos) is constant. Things are born anew even as others return to an earth that is covered in faultines, with tectonic plates ever shifting and rumbling.”

Last year, Namita Gokhale was awarded with the Sushila Devi Literature Award for her work Things to Leave Behind.

