The shortlist for the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022 is announced

The shortlist of the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022, one of the UK’s most prestigious literary awards, is out. With the winner slated to be announced June 15, here is a look at the list that features voices cutting across genres, geographies and identities:

The Bread the Devil Knead by Lisa Allen-Agostini: A tale of repressed memory and sordid affairs, The Bread the Devil Knead is led by Alethea Lopez, a boutique-manager on the cusp of 40, who is recovering from an abusive relationship via an affair with her boss. But when she sees a woman murdered by a jealous lover, Alethea is forced to reckon with the future she is walking into in this complex drama by Trinidadian stand-up comic Lisa Allen-Agostini.

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich: A haunted bookstore. That’s the story. When ex-con Tookie lands a bookselling job at a small bookstore in Minnesota, she faces the world’s most annoying customer: a ghost who refuses to leave. In a mystery that engulfs Tookie’s life and town over one long agonising year, Pulitzer winner and member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Louise Erdrich proves her fictioneering prowess has not waned one bit over her long and fruitful career.

The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki: Featuring a cast of philosophers, artists, poets and ferrets who pontificate on everything from jazz to climate change, The Book of Form and Emptiness centers on 14-year-old Benny Oh, who hears the voices of everything in his house. The only escape is the silence of a public library — but with friends and a Book that teaches him to listen to what matters, Zen Buddhist Ruth Ozeki writes a story of identity in childhood with bold and unpatronising grace.

Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason: Martha, an intelligent, beautiful and beloved woman who’s got everything she ever wanted, is also sad, friendless and way too sensitive. Then her husband leaves. In a journey that forces Martha to return to her childhood home in a hail-Mary to fix herself, Meg Mason, contributing editor at Elle, sensitively writes about the desperation of depression and the limitations of therapy.

The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak: A tavern’s roof through which a fig tree grows. An island town in the Mediterranean Sea. Two teenagers who must meet in secret. A war that destroys it all. In her 19th book, award-winning British-Turkish novelist Elif Shafak explores the heartbreaking lostness of displaced identities all through the devices of roofs, gardens and figs.

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead: A woman whose life blazes through prohibition America, wartime London, rugged New Zealand and lonely Antarctica, Marian Graves won’t settle for stability. Her greatest ambition? To fly around the globe. A dream that ends with a fiery crash in an icy backwater. Maggie Shipstead, a graduate of the Iowa Writers Workshop, expertly scripts this mystery of Marian using Hadley Baxter, a troubled film star who, fifty years after the crash, finds herself drawn to play the pilot on-screen.

