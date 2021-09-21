The shortlist for the third Gaja Business Book Prize is out

The shortlist for the Gaja Business Book Prize, selected by a nine-member jury headed by entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal, was announced on September 21.

The annual prize, in its third year now, is awarded to non-fiction books on contemporary Indian entrepreneurship.

The shortlist is finally here. These books have captured the true essence of the success of Indian entrepreneurs. Congratulations to the authors of these books on being selected for the shortlist.#GajaCapital #businessbookprize pic.twitter.com/o2JsZKxeUh — Gaja Capital Business Book Prize (@GajaBookPrize) September 21, 2021

This year’s shortlist has four titles from the publishing house HarperCollins, including former Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel’s book Overdraft: Saving the Indian Saver; Pavan C Lall’s Yes Man: The Untold Story of Rana Kapoor; Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions by Sundeep Khanna and Varun Sood, and Getting Competitive: A Practitioner’s Guide for India by RC Bhargava. Former journalist Amit Raj’s Indian Icon: A Cult called Royal Enfield (Westland) is also a part of the shortlist.

Last year, the Rs 15 lakh-award went to Mihir Dalal for his debut book, Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story (Macmillan). In its inaugural year, the award was won by Girish Kuber, the author of The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation (HarperBusiness).

The 2021 winner will be announced on November 30.

