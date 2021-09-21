scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
The shortlist for the third Gaja Business Book Prize is out

The Rs 15-lakh annual prize is given to non-fiction books on contemporary Indian entrepreneurship

Written by Paromita Chakrabarti | New Delhi |
Updated: September 21, 2021 10:06:28 pm
Gaja Business Book Prize, Gaja Business Book Prize shortlistThis year’s shortlist has four titles from the publishing house HarperCollins. (Photos: Amazon.in)

The shortlist for the Gaja Business Book Prize, selected by a nine-member jury headed by entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal, was announced on September 21.

The annual prize, in its third year now, is awarded to non-fiction books on contemporary Indian entrepreneurship.

This year’s shortlist has four titles from the publishing house HarperCollins, including former Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel’s book Overdraft: Saving the Indian Saver; Pavan C Lall’s Yes Man: The Untold Story of Rana Kapoor; Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions by Sundeep Khanna and Varun Sood, and Getting Competitive: A Practitioner’s Guide for India by RC Bhargava. Former journalist Amit Raj’s Indian Icon: A Cult called Royal Enfield (Westland) is also a part of the shortlist.

Last year, the Rs 15 lakh-award went to Mihir Dalal for his debut book, Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story (Macmillan). In its inaugural year, the award was won by Girish Kuber, the author of The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation (HarperBusiness).

The 2021 winner will be announced on November 30.

