Shilpa Shetty is reading Ikigai. Find out what the book is about

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is reading, Ikigai: The Japanese secret to a long and happy life by Hector Garcia Puigcerver and Francesc Miralles. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty Kundra is reading, Ikigai: The Japanese secret to a long and happy life by Hector Garcia Puigcerver and Francesc Miralles. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

The ongoing pandemic has given all of us a lot of time. Reading has become a viable option for many. Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared on her Instagram that she is reading Ikigai: The Japanese secret to a long and happy life by Hector Garcia Puigcerver and Francesc Miralles.

The book, as the actor shared, is based on Japanese concept of ‘ikigai’ meaning a purpose to leave the bed every morning. It forms the key to living a more fulfilled life, and is touted to help you locate your personal ikigai, your purpose and passion.

After sharing, the actor continued that the book inspired her, as did philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche’s quote, “He who has a why to live can bear almost any how.”

“We all need a reason and a purpose to do something in life… that one thing that really drives us. It is so crucial to be able to aptly identify and apply this ‘reason’ to our lives; for it is, sometimes, the only thing that will keep us going and see us through our toughest times. There may have been phases when we may have wanted to stop putting in any more effort, but one reminder of ‘WHY’ we did it in the first place is enough to bring us back on track. This ‘why’ is also the origin of a happy and long life. It gives you something to look forward to… a motive to live your lives by,” she wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd