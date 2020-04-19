Sheikh Zayed Book Award announced; find out the winners

Check out the books which won this time. Check out the books which won this time.

Winners of The Sheikh Zayed Book Award for this year has been announced. Considered one of the most prestigious literary prizes, the 14th edition was marked by many submissions, and winners from six different countries — UK, US, The Netherlands, Iraq, Tunisia and Palestine — will be honoured.

Each will receive 750,000 UAE dirhams (204,000 USD) as prize money, as a gesture of recognising and further encouraging such cultural engagements and achievements. Owing to the situation now, the awards will be streamed at the Sheikh Zayed Book Award website on April 16.

“The mission of our organisation is to nurture and promote culture in all its forms, and it is with great satisfaction that we have seen the Sheikh Zayed Book Award grow and flourish year on year. This incredibly successful 14th edition boasts a roster of talented and distinguished winners who have made significant contributions to the cause of furthering and disseminating Arabic culture. It is our hope that this recognition will open further opportunities to them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next,” Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, said.

Divided into different categories, the winners are: for literature, Tunisian poet Moncef Ouhaibi for his book Belkas ma Qabl Al Akheera (The Penultimate Cup). It has been published by Meskeliani Publishing and Distribution (Tunisia) in 2019. Iraqi writer and academic Hayder Qasim was recognised as the Young Author for his book ilm Al Kalam Al Islami fi Derasat al Mustashrikeen Al Alman (Islamic Theology in the Studies of German Orientalists). It is published by Al Rawafed Culture Publishers (Beirut) and Ibn al-Nadim Publishing and Distribution (Algeria) in 2019.

Under children literature, Palestinian-American author Ibtisam Barakat was awarded for her book Al-Fatah Al-Laylakeyyah (The Lilac Girl), published by Tamer Institute for Community Education (Palestine) in 2019. Palestinian poet and writer, Salma Khadra Jayyusi was the recipient of Cultural Personality of the Year.

The other three categories are Publishing & Technology, Arabic Culture in Other Languages and Translation. Banipal Magazine in London, UK, Richard van Leeuwen for The Thousand and One Nights and Twentieth-Century Fiction: Intertextual Readings and Mohamed Ait Mihoub for Al-Insan Al-Romantiq (L’homme romantique) — written by French philosopher Georges Gusdorf and translated from French to Arabic — were the respective winners.

