Shashi Tharoor is coming up with a new book to teach some new words

Tharoor has been an author of books like, A Great Indian Novel and Why I Am a Hindu.(File photo) Tharoor has been an author of books like, A Great Indian Novel and Why I Am a Hindu.(File photo)

Shashi Tharoor is known for his erudition and tweets that send one running for a dictionary. The author and politician has a vocabulary that has been admired for how expansive it is. It has also inspired countless memes. Tharoor, however, has always been the first to laugh at himself. An evidence of this is his new book, Tharoorosaurus where he will be sharing 53 examples from his vocabulary. Published by Penguin Random House India, there will be one such word from every letter of the alphabet.

ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor’s latest ‘word of the day’ gets Twitterati talking

It would be no exaggeration to say that Tharoor has been the unofficial English teacher of the Internet for a while now. He is single-handedly responsible for including words like roorbacks, moledro, and of course Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions.

In the past, he has been sporting enough to share a word on Twitter that would again set off a train of memes and jokes.

My reply to a student who asked me to give him a new word in view of my reputation as a fount of exotic vocabulary: pic.twitter.com/I6mr9DOX6m — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 11, 2019

I’ve had to put up with a lot of roorbacks in the last few years! pic.twitter.com/WeBl865R81 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 19, 2018

Word of the Day: From The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows:

moledro:

a feeling of resonant connection with an author or artist you’ll never meet, who may have lived centuries ago & thousands of miles away but can still get inside your head & leave behind morsels of their experience — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2018

Tharoor has been an author of books like, A Great Indian Novel and Why I Am a Hindu.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd