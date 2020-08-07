scorecardresearch
Friday, August 07, 2020
Shashi Tharoor is coming up with a new book to teach some new words

His new book, Tharoorosaurus where he will be sharing 53 examples from his vocabulary. Published by Penguin Random House India, there will be one such word from every letter of the alphabet

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 7, 2020 1:31:48 pm
Tharoor has been an author of books like, A Great Indian Novel and Why I Am a Hindu.

Shashi Tharoor is known for his erudition and tweets that send one running for a dictionary. The author and politician has a vocabulary that has been admired for how expansive it is. It has also inspired countless memes. Tharoor, however, has always been the first to laugh at himself. An evidence of this is his new book, Tharoorosaurus where he will be sharing 53 examples from his vocabulary. Published by Penguin Random House India, there will be one such word from every letter of the alphabet.

It would be no exaggeration to say that Tharoor has been the unofficial English teacher of the Internet for a while now. He is single-handedly responsible for including words like roorbacks, moledro, and of course Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions.

In the past, he has been sporting enough to share a word on Twitter that would again set off a train of memes and jokes.

Tharoor has been an author of books like, A Great Indian Novel and Why I Am a Hindu.

