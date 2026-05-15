Who is Sharon Aruparayil, 25-yr-old who won Asia region Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Sharon Aruparayil, a 25-year-old Gulf-raised Indian writer, has won the Commonwealth Short Story Prize for the Asia region, for her story Mehendi Nights, which is set in the chawls of Mumbai.

The prize is open to all Commonwealth citizens aged 18 and above. Citizens of 56 countries across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe, and the Pacific are eligible to participate. This year 7,806 entries were received, the second highest in the prize’s history, of which 25 writers from 14 countries shortlisted, and winners were announced from each of the aforementioned five commonwealth regions.

Aruparayil describes her work as resembling the raat ki raani plant from her grandmother’s garden, whose fragrance is undeniable once it blooms. The first time she submitted a story to the Commonwealth Short Story Prize, she was 18, after seven years her efforts were rewarded as not only was she longlisted, she also won the prize. She has been previously nominated for the Deodar Prize, the PEN/Dau Prize for Emerging Writers, and the Pushcart Prize 2026. She is currently working on her debut book, also titled Mehendi Nights, expanding the story that earned her the prize.