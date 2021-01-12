Sex And The City is coming back; know the author who inspired it all

Sex And The City, based on four single women in New York — Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) Samantha (Kim Cattrall), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) — ushered in a new age in television. The series outlined their personal journeys, intersecting with each other, and enmeshed with heartbreaks and breaking hearts. Single women never owned up their stories with such pluckiness before and female friendship did not take the centre stage with such abandon. Carrie’s obsession with Vogue (“When I first moved to New York and I was totally broke, sometimes I bought Vogue instead of dinner. I found it fed me more”) and the surreptitious changes in young women’s lives made it at once relatable and inspiring.

The show became an instant classic and ran for six seasons (1998-2004). Its popularity continued green lighting several reboots and two films.

Now, there is some good news for SATC fans — the show’s revival has been confirmed at HBO, with the exception of the character Samantha returning. And while fans are excited about the show prompting several Twitter trends, not many know that the series was loosely inspired by a collection of essays by author and journalist Candace Bushnell. They were based on her and her friends’ lifestyles. Published first in 1997, it was republished subsequently in 2001 and 2006.

Bushnell, author of novels like Blondes (2001), Trading Up (2003), Lipstick Jungle (2005) used to write a column for The New York Observer titled Sex And The City (much like the character of Carrie) from (1994-1996). (Source: Amazon.in)

Bushnell, author of novels like Blondes (2001), Trading Up (2003), Lipstick Jungle (2005) used to write a column for The New York Observer titled Sex And The City (much like the character of Carrie) from (1994-1996). They were later published as an anthology.