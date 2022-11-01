scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Sethu chosen for Ezhuthachan Award 2022

Announcing the award here on Tuesday, State Culture Minister V N Vasavan said Sethu's experiences as a writer will inspire the new generation

Malayalam fiction writer Sethu, Kerala government 'Ezhuthachan Puraskaram', Malayalam fiction writer Sethu awarded, Malayalam language and literature, books, indian express newsThe state government's highest literary honour has been named after Thunchaththu Ramanujan Ezhuthachan, a 16th century devotional poet, considered to be the father of Malayalam language. (Source: Pixabay)

Noted Malayalam fiction writer Sethu has been selected for the Kerala government’s prestigious ‘Ezhuthachan Puraskaram’ this year in recognition of his overall contribution to Malayalam language and literature.

ALSO READ |‘I have always been cautious’: Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka

He focussed on modernising the literature by standing beyond the definitions of movements and trends, the minister said.

A banker by profession, the 80-year-old’s noted works include ‘Pandavapuram’ and ‘Atayalangal’ (novels) and ‘Petiswapnangal’ and ‘Sethuvinte Kathakal’ (short story).

Sethu is also a recipient of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for both novel and short story.

ALSO READ |Writer S Hareesh bags Vayalar award for his novel ‘Meesha’

The state government’s highest literary honour has been named after Thunchaththu Ramanujan Ezhuthachan, a 16th century devotional poet, considered to be the father of Malayalam language.

The honour carries a cash award of Rs 5,00,000 and a citation.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 04:52:52 pm
