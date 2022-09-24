Review: Selby Wynn Schwartz’s Booker longlisted After Sappho is the lyrical story of Sapphists at the turn of the century

The women who inhabit Selby Wynn Schwartz’s After Sappho are never at ease. Or never in one place for too long. The concluding years of the nineteenth century are disconcerting in a variety of ways, and they navigate its vexations only to arrive at a new century fraught with fresh trouble. They change their names or leave a marriage or a child or a country to become, indelibly, who they really are – sapphists, trousered and booted poets, vehement artists, lovers of travel guides and foreign grammar. This novel is, quite literally, about the women who realise themselves fully after Sappho, the skeins of their lives gloriously knotted as their geographies, and destinies alter.

Sappho, the Greek lyric poet of the 6th century who was born on the island of Lesbos, is the presiding deity of After Sappho. She is invoked frequently by the narrator – the plural first-person “we”, suggestive of a female collective or a chorus, still young, eager to become Sappho as they read her fragmented poems at school, and feel the lilt of words like aithussomenon,“the way that leaves move when nothing touches them but the afternoon light.”

This curious and excitable collective voice draws us, the readers, into the histories of atypical women, into their methods of transgressing the limitations of their sex, and of their milieu. Together we witness Cordula “Lina” Poletti still stuck in 1896, discarding her skirts and climbing a tree in her underthings, to read a Latin primer borrowed from the Biblioteca Classense. We observe Rina Pierangeli Faccio in 1895, giving birth to a child conceived in violence, and swallowing a bottle of laudanum. We note that she survives; we observe her in 1902, when she arrives in Rome, all alone, rents a room with a writing desk, and changes her name to Sibilla, a variation of the Delphic Sibyl. We watch as Pauline Tarn sloughs off “Plain, practical Pauline, and flat yawning Tarn” to become the person who arrives in Paris and takes a room on the rue Crevaux. She reads Sappho in a frock coat and breeches in 1899. “In the lamplight she looked like a sleek, dark line. She had become Renée Vivien.”

After Sappho is about the process of becoming, the difficulties it entails, the voyages it necessitates, the new loves it kindles, the furies it stokes. We are offered biographies as intimate tableaux that shift and move through a jagged timeline. Each disjointed vignette, with its protagonists at sea or on stage or in a besotted haze, is part of the swirl of events that make the turn of the century a hectic age.

Reverberating through the biographical fragments is the politics of the milieu. There is a mention of Giovanni Giolitti, who was elected Prime Minister of Italy five times, from 1892 to 1921. In 1912, the men of his parliament vote against women’s suffrage. There are other troubling laws, for instance Article 544 of the Italian Penal Code, which recognises the marriage of a woman who has been violated to the man who has violated her. “Whenever we could leave these marriages, we fled,” declares the collective narrator. And then it is 1914: a radio crackles, shots ring out, men become soldiers, the First World War turns Europe into clumps of putrefying flesh. We witness the Irish architect Eileen Gray rush to the front in her ambulance; we hear that “She sent word to us in Paris that there was an urgent need for women with steady hands; anyone who could tie a knot or drive a motor car might have her part in history.”

After Sappho is about the women who have their part in reconfiguring history, or in changing its course so it does not forget them. Each chapter contains sections with titles that name a female protagonist, together with the year that is indicative of whether she has yet to become, or is in the throes of her splendid becoming. Sapphic fragments are interwoven into this deliberately discontinuous structure. And there is another voice, not quite as hypnotic as Sappho’s, but insistent and prophetic, that slithers into the narrative. Cassandra, who in Greek mythology is a Trojan priestess who can foresee the future but is cursed by the god Apollo to never be believed, is evoked frequently. “She was always seeing serpents and flames, birds and blood.” The collective narrator is wary of Cassandra, but seeks her out, irresistibly, for it is she who scans the past for violence that will recur through the centuries.

In spite of its ambition and the worthiness of its task, After Sappho, longlisted for the Booker Prize this year, isn’t a ponderous novel. Its sentences, peopled with trailblazing women, are not weighed down by them. Schwartz’s sketches sparkle like the flutes of Kir served at Natalie Barney’s salon at 20 rue Jacob, Paris. This is a novel that is enamoured of shifts in light, the many moods of a lover, thin cucumber sandwiches. This is a novel that often ripples with indelicate mirth. For it’s impossible not to laugh, when, in 1918, a certain Noel Pemberton Billing denounces the dancer Maud Allan in the papers as “a high priestess of the Cult of the Clitoris.”

We can only guffaw at the unintended compliment.

Radhika Oberoi is the author of Stillborn Season, a novel set amidst the anti-Sikh riots of 1984