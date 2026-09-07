New books: Two compelling debuts and one cup of reheated comfort

Welcome to Quick Verdict, a fortnightly column where every book gets a hit or miss.

This week: Why Satoshi Yagisawa’s More Days at the Torunka Cafe serves more of healing-fiction; How Antara Mukherjee’s Beyond Our Births uses one girl’s search for identity to hold up a mirror to Bengal’s fraught politics of belonging; and how Pia Ghosh-Roy’s And I Am the Arrow turns a family haunting into a study of the wounds we pass down.

Satoshi Yagisawa’s More Days at the Torunka Cafe

Verdict: MISS

In a market glutted with Japanese and Korean ‘healing fiction’, Satoshi Yagisawa’s More Days at the Torunka Cafe, newly translated by Eric Ozawa, is a sleep-inducing, inert placebo. The novel follows the same tired recipe: World-weary customers, each nursing some private wound, serendipitously drift into a humble cafe that dispenses epiphany with a side of coffee. Where Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s Before the Coffee Gets Cold allowed readers to reckon with their regrets through a time-travelling cafe and Hiro Arikawa’s The Travelling Cat Chronicles had readers sobbing over the loyalty of its feline narrator, Yagisawa’s story is an anaemic, formulaic sequel lacking heart, written only to tap into the popularity of its predecessors. The stories drag, and the dialogue is utterly bland. It fails to replicate the quaint charm of his Morisaki series. Those expecting a balm for the agitated soul or a rendezvous with their inner selves through the book will be disappointed.